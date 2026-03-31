At 55, model Naomi Campbell sports a "total denim" look in Paris

British-Jamaican supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at a recent event at Disneyland Paris. The fashion icon caused a sensation in a head-to-toe denim look that generated considerable buzz on social media. Invited to the event for the unveiling of Disney Adventure World and World of Frozen, she demonstrated that denim remains a staple of the modern wardrobe.

A notable appearance at Disneyland Paris

Known for her enduring influence in the fashion industry, Naomi Campbell continues to confidently assert her style. For this appearance, she chose a structured silhouette composed of dark denim pieces, creating an ensemble that was both minimalist and sophisticated. She paired the outfit with a turtleneck in a coordinating shade, reinforcing the visual harmony of the whole look.

The outfit was also distinguished by its graphic cut, featuring a structured jacket and wide-legged trousers, highlighting a contemporary aesthetic. Naomi Campbell completed her look with a pair of futuristic sunglasses, adding a modern touch to the timeless denim inspiration.

Naomi in DisneyLand Paris pic.twitter.com/ZdxKmik5MD — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) March 31, 2026

A look praised by internet users

The choice of an all-denim look, reimagined in a modern style, sparked numerous positive reactions online. Several observers highlighted the elegance of the silhouette and Naomi Campbell's ability to reinvent fashion classics. Denim, regularly revived by designers, thus confirms its essential place in current trends.

A still strong fashion influence

A major figure on the catwalk for several decades, Naomi Campbell continues to generate interest with her public appearances. Her presence at this event illustrates the enduring influence of the 1990s supermodels, whose impact remains visible in the fashion industry and popular culture.

His stylistic choice also demonstrates denim's ability to adapt to different generations, confirming its status as a versatile garment. This "total denim" look is part of a broader trend that values structured silhouettes and sustainable materials.

With this appearance in Paris, Naomi Campbell confirms her status as a timeless fashion icon. Her head-to-toe denim look, widely praised by the public, demonstrates that certain iconic pieces continue to evolve while retaining their appeal. This is further proof that Naomi Campbell is a style reference, regardless of the context or season.