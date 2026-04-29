"Magnificent": Actress Elizabeth Hurley brings back the hippie chic style

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley had never attended the Stagecoach music festival before. For her first time, she made a striking impression—in a relaxed and effortless way. Her sunny, hippie-chic look was an instant hit.

Elizabeth Hurley is a master of the "bohemian western"

She documented her very first Stagecoach festival experience on Instagram, where she shared sweet moments with her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus. Elizabeth Hurley was there to support him during his performance of the single "On Our Way Along," which he performed as a trio with his children, Noah and Braison Cyrus. She captioned her post enthusiastically: "Yeehaaaaaw. Loved my first Stagecoach!"

She wore a white lace top with a fringed camel suede jacket layered over it, firmly establishing the ensemble in a bohemian western aesthetic. Slim-fit straight-leg jeans completed the bottom half of the look. A brown leather crossbody bag, a pendant necklace, and the ever-present oversized sunglasses finished off a look that was both polished and relaxed. Elizabeth Hurley wore her hair down to complete this effortlessly chic western style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

A subtly controlled hippie-chic aesthetic

This look perfectly illustrates what designers call "festival dressing": pieces that appear natural and spontaneous, but are in fact perfectly put together. Lace, suede fringe, raw denim—three hallmarks of 70s hippie chic revisited with the understated elegance of a woman with style.

A unanimous reaction: "magnificent"

The comments under Elizabeth Hurley's Instagram post were overwhelmingly positive. "Gorgeous," "You look absolutely beautiful," " Queen" —her 3.7 million followers praised her look as much as the moments shared with Billy Ray Cyrus. Elizabeth Hurley confirms what her fans have long known: she doesn't need a red carpet to command attention.

A lace top, a fringed jacket, and jeans—Elizabeth Hurley proved at the Stagecoach music festival that a festival look can be both simple and perfectly put together. Hippie chic isn't dead; it was just waiting for the right person to wear it.