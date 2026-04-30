"Enough is enough": Rapper Ice Spice dares to wear a look that's causing a stir online

American rapper Ice Spice celebrated her birthday in her own unique way: a striking evening outfit that garnered thousands of reactions in just a few hours. True to her image and sense of style, she once again attracted attention on social media, where her clothing choices and presentation were widely discussed by fans and the media.

"I'm the birthday cake": a legend that sets the scene

Rapper Ice Spice posted a carousel of photos on Instagram captioned simply "im the birthday cake"—a reference to her own birthday, but more importantly, a way of setting the tone for her look. The photos, taken in a cozy club atmosphere with dim lighting, surrounded by friends, exude a party vibe from the first shot to the last.

An ultra-short champagne and powder pink look

For the occasion, Ice Spice wore a fitted champagne-gold top, paired with pastel pink micro-shorts and gold heels. Her long, curly red hair fell in waves to the hem of her shorts, and rosy makeup completed a look entirely in soft, golden tones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ice spicy (@icespice)

An evening aesthetic that is causing controversy

The post quickly generated a wave of reactions. "She's perfect," "Ice so pretty" —fans responded enthusiastically. However, her look also elicited more mixed comments, with some judging the outfit "too short" and "too revealing." It's important to remember that how a woman chooses to dress is entirely her own prerogative: whether an outfit is considered short or not is a matter of personal opinion and should not be the subject of debates about women's bodies or appearances, whether they are famous or not.

Micro-shorts, gold heels, and a well-chosen caption—Ice Spice doesn't need a red carpet to make a splash. With each post, she reminds us that her image is as carefully crafted as her music.