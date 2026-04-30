Former Miss France and doctor Marine Lorphelin is challenging stereotypes with her "unconventional" career path.

There are paths that force you to reconsider your prejudices. Marine Lorphelin is the perfect illustration: elected Miss France at 19, first runner-up of Miss World, she is today a doctor in general medicine - and she has never had to choose between the two.

Miss France 2013: an election marked by intelligence

Marine Lorphelin was elected Miss France 2013 on December 8, 2012, in Limoges, with 41.67% of the public vote—the highest score ever achieved by a Miss France winner. The Miss France organization also awarded her the General Knowledge Prize, with a score of 17/20. This double accolade already set the tone: behind the title, a young woman with something more to say.

Miss World Europe and medical studies in parallel

At the Miss World 2013 competition in Bali, Marine Lorphelin was first runner-up among 131 candidates - France's best result since 1998 - and became Miss World Europe 2013. At the end of her year-long reign, she made a decision that caused quite a stir: she resumed her medical studies in her second year at Claude Bernard University Lyon 1, at the beginning of 2014. A return to university after a year as Miss France, with night shifts and competitions waiting for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marine Lorphelin (@marinelorphelin_off)

Fourteen years of medical school, between two continents

She completed her sixth year in June 2018, ranking 3,795th out of 8,706 candidates in the national ranking exams, and chose to pursue a residency in general medicine at the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP). In October 2021, she moved to New Caledonia to complete her studies with a six-month internship in gynecology. Between Paris and the South Pacific, she experienced it all: the Covid crisis, night shifts, exam revisions—all while continuing to share her daily life with her Instagram followers.

The thesis was defended with the distinction "very honorable"

On March 12, 2025, Marine Lorphelin defended her thesis before a jury at the Faculty of Health of Paris-Cité University, receiving the highest distinction. She then shared a video retracing her journey on Instagram with the caption: "14 years have passed since I entered medical school. You've followed the night shifts, the Covid crisis, the exam revisions, the internships here and elsewhere, the first locum positions, and now, my doctorate. I have no regrets; I love my profession." Her conclusion: "Call me Doctor."

An accomplished athlete, from the tatami mats to the mountain trails

A keen sportswoman since childhood, Marine Lorphelin practiced gymnastics for eight years and then athletics for five, winning the Burgundy triple jump championship in the under-16 category. Today, she runs high-level trail races: she participated in the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc 2025, finishing 117th among women and 543rd overall, with a UTMB Index of 460.

As an ambassador for the FFEPGV, she was also a godmother and participant in the Adventur'Games 2025 in the Jura, advocating a vision of sport accessible to all: "I find it important to make sport accessible to the greatest number of people."

Sport, medicine and visibility: a clear alignment

A dedicated physician and avid sports enthusiast, Marine Lorphelin consistently champions prevention, health, and well-being. Through her career and public statements, she highlights the benefits of physical activity. According to several observers, her prominence could also inspire many young women by demonstrating that it is entirely possible to reconcile scientific ambitions, public engagement, and diverse aspirations.

While her journey can be seen as inspiring, it should in no way become an injunction to "achieve everything" or a source of comparison. Each person progresses at their own pace, with their own difficulties, priorities, strengths, and vulnerabilities. Succeeding in one's studies, thriving in one's career, being constantly active, or even simply finding the energy to leave the house is not experienced in the same way by everyone. Every path is legitimate, and none is worth more than another. Marine Lorphelin may represent a role model for some, but the essential thing remains to build one's own path, according to one's desires and abilities, and without comparing oneself to others.

Ultimately, Marine Lorphelin didn't have to choose between glitz and glamour and the stethoscope, nor between trail running training and hospital life. A doctor, athlete, and advocate for health-related sports, she demonstrates that it's possible to combine multiple identities and interests without having to justify it.