Singer Angèle causes a sensation in an asymmetrical white tulle dress

Fabienne Ba.
@angele_vl / Instagram

During a striking appearance on the Flames 2026 red carpet, Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle captivated everyone with her immaculate and ethereal silhouette. Her white tulle dress, both structured and flowing, immediately made a lasting impression.

A memorable appearance at Flames 2026

At the Flammes 2026 ceremony (a ceremony celebrating and repositioning popular culture), Angèle appeared on the red carpet in an outfit that quickly caught the photographers' attention. There to present an award, she made a strong impression thanks to her poetic stylistic choice.

A tulle dress with sculptural volume

She wore an asymmetrical white tulle dress, conceived as an ethereal piece playing on contrasting volumes. The structured bodice accentuated her figure, while the skirt alternated between sheer fabric and overlays. The asymmetrical cut created a constant visual movement, reinforced by the layers of tulle that gave the whole garment an almost floating, light appearance.

A silhouette poised between delicacy and theatricality

This interplay of volumes gave her outfit an almost theatrical dimension. Lightweight fabrics cascaded down, creating a textured effect that moved with Angèle's every step. The dress thus oscillated between softness and visual impact. To complement this creation, the singer opted for silver pumps, adding a subtle touch of contrast to the monochrome ensemble.

A further demonstration of his sense of style

With this appearance, Angèle confirms once again her penchant for bold, often poetic and conceptual outfits. Her fashion choices reflect a recognizable aesthetic, where the softness of fabrics meets more daring constructions.

In this asymmetrical white tulle dress, Angèle makes an elegant and theatrical appearance at Flammes 2026. An ethereal silhouette that confirms her status as a fashion icon on the current music scene.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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