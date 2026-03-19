Rosalía sets the stage ablaze with a dressing room worthy of a futuristic ballet

On stage, some artists push the boundaries of both visual and musical performance. Costume then becomes a central element of the show. This is the successful approach of Rosalía, who marked the launch of her eLUX Tour with an artistic direction blending classical dance, futuristic aesthetics, and stage illusions.

A noteworthy launch in Lyon

It was at LDLC Arena, on March 16, 2026, that Rosalía kicked off her international tour. According to People Magazine, the Spanish singer-songwriter and musician presented "a show built around a particularly elaborate visual universe" .

From the very first minutes, the tone is set: the performance transcends mere music to embrace a holistic approach, akin to opera or contemporary ballet. The program features a setlist of around twenty songs, accompanied by evolving stage designs and striking costume changes.

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Outfits inspired by ballet

Among the most discussed elements, the costume choices take center stage. Rosalía, in particular, appears in an outfit directly inspired by classical ballet: a white leotard, pink tutu, and ballet slippers, reimagined with a modern aesthetic. This look, combined with the ethereal choreography, reinforces the impression of a fusion between concert and artistic performance.

Rosalía is sometimes carried or accompanied by dancers, creating visual tableaux reminiscent of a choreographic performance. Other silhouettes enrich this world: flowing dresses, structured pieces, or ensembles blending lightweight fabrics with more graphic details.

Between fashion, performance and storytelling

Rosalía's wardrobe is more than just a series of looks. It contributes to a cohesive narrative, where each outfit reflects a specific mood or artistic intention. We observe transitions between silhouettes inspired by classical dance and others that are more contemporary, reminiscent of club or avant-garde aesthetics. This diversity reflects her musical identity, known for "blending influences and genres." The costume then becomes an extension of this hybrid approach.

Beyond the costumes, the visual dimension of the show also relies on meticulous set design. Rosalía incorporates optical illusions, playing with perspectives, shapes, and movement on stage. Some performances show her suspended or framed by graphic elements manipulated by the dancers, creating almost abstract images. This approach reinforces the show's identity, where each song becomes a complete tableau, built around a specific visual universe.

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An ambitious international tour

The "LUX Tour" is set to continue in several countries, with a series of dates announced worldwide. This tour accompanies the release of her album "Lux," unveiled in November 2025. Through this project, Rosalía confirms her position on the international scene, offering shows where the visual dimension plays as important a role as the music.

With this new show, Rosalía offers much more than a concert: an immersive experience where fashion, dance, and staging interact. Her wardrobe, inspired by ballet but reimagined with a contemporary aesthetic, illustrates a clear intention: to transform each performance into a visual work of art. This approach helps redefine the conventions of contemporary musical performance.