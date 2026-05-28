This sparkling dress worn by Hilary Duff is captivating fans

Twenty-one years after her last appearance, American actress and singer-songwriter Hilary Duff made a very noticeable return at the 2026 American Music Awards. Her silver chainmail dress, designed by Rabanne, immediately won over the public.

Hilary Duff lights up the red carpet at the 2026 AMAs

Hilary Duff made her appearance at the 52nd American Music Awards ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She wore a silver metallic dress with a plunging neckline and a flowing, fitted silhouette, which she paired with matching silver pumps and deliberately minimalist accessories.

To complete the look, the former Disney Channel star opted for a soft, voluminous blonde blow-dry and soft, natural makeup, allowing the dress to take center stage. A choice of understated elegance, perfectly in keeping with the solemnity of the occasion.

A shimmering chainmail shirt by Rabanne

The piece that attracted so much attention was a creation by the house of Rabanne. Made entirely of metallic chainmail, it played with light with every movement, featuring a pronounced neckline and a thin slit that revealed the singer's open-toed pumps.

Interestingly, this dress wasn't making its debut: British actress Ella Purnell had already worn it at the 2024 Emmy Awards, albeit with a different makeup look. However, in Hilary Duff's hands, the dress was given a new lease on life, becoming one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.

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A highly anticipated return, 21 years later

Beyond the style, this appearance held strong symbolic value. Hilary Duff hadn't walked the red carpet at the AMAs since 2005, a gap of twenty-one years. This year, she returned to the event as a presenter, alongside other personalities such as American soul and R&B singer John Legend, American actress, stand-up comedian and television host Nikki Glaser, American-Canadian-Syrian singer, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul, and American actress Lisa Rinna.

The ceremony, hosted by American rapper Queen Latifah - already co-host of the 1995 edition - brought together a long list of artists on stage, including: the American alternative music group Twenty One Pilots, the Colombian Latin trap and reggaeton singer Karol G, the Colombian reggaeton singer-songwriter Maluma, the British rock singer and musician Billy Idol and the American pop and RnB girl group Pussycat Dolls.

The year 2026 will be marked by a grand return.

This comeback at the 2026 AMAs makes so much sense because it comes at a pivotal time for Hilary Duff. After a decade away from music, she made her recording comeback with a critically acclaimed album, followed by a sold-out tour. And her visibility didn't stop there.

In 2026, she also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's famous Swimsuit Issue, posing in a white one-piece with a plunging neckline during a shoot in South Caicos. This string of events made this one of the busiest periods of her career.

A message of self-acceptance

This return to the spotlight is accompanied by a strong message about body image. During her Sports Illustrated shoot, Hilary Duff revealed that she had learned to appreciate her body and everything it had allowed her to achieve, explaining that she "no longer constantly compares herself to others."

A mother of four, she also made a point of setting her own boundaries during the photoshoot, choosing outfits in which she felt comfortable. This calm and caring approach reflects the image of an artist who is now completely at ease, both on stage and in front of the camera.

With her silver chainmail dress, Hilary Duff transformed a simple appearance on the AMAs red carpet into the highlight of the evening. Combining understated elegance, a stylish nod, and a symbol of a comeback anticipated for two decades, she gave her fans yet another reason to follow her into this new chapter.