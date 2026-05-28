In a white midi dress, Sofía Vergara creates a luminous look

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofía Vergara, best known for her role in the series "Modern Family," shared a series of sunny photos on Instagram to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. She posed in an elegant white midi dress, creating a bright and summery look. Her appearance was accompanied by a warm message: "Feliz Memorial Day weekend" (Happy Memorial Day weekend).

An elegant white midi dress

The centerpiece of this appearance, the white midi dress worn by Sofía Vergara, exudes simplicity and radiance. Featuring long sleeves and a round neckline, it hugs the figure with a fitted cut and falls to mid-calf, in a particularly flattering midi length. The pristine white, luminous and timeless, perfectly complements the sunny atmosphere of this spring celebration.

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Simple accessories and a convivial celebration

To complement her dress, Sofía Vergara opted for understated accessories: a pair of transparent pumps, sunglasses, and a nude clutch, all enhanced by her brunette hair styled with a center part. Throughout the carousel, she appeared alongside her dog, Amore, and a close friend, in a convivial atmosphere. On her Instagram stories, she also shared a glimpse of the party's offerings: homemade macarons, cake, and pizzas, for a celebration focused on sharing.

A fulfilled and confident actress

Beyond this radiant appearance, Sofía Vergara recently opened up about her personal evolution. While she acknowledges that her relationship with her image has changed over the years, she fully embraces this new phase of her life. It is primarily on a professional level that she says she feels most fulfilled today: "Now I can do whatever I want," she confided, mentioning her desire to explore new horizons, particularly big-budget films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

With this white midi dress worn over Memorial Day weekend, Sofía Vergara created a radiant look. An appearance that reflects the blossoming of an actress as comfortable in her style as she is in her ambitions.