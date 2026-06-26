By the sea, Elizabeth Hurley opts for a sun-kissed look

Léa Michel
@elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley shared a sunny photo on Instagram, taken by the sea, in a simple yet stylish summer look. This radiant appearance unsurprisingly charmed her many followers.

A summery look by the sea

For this photo, Elizabeth Hurley opted for a relaxed beach look. She wore a white crop top adorned with a large eye motif, which she paired with black bottoms embellished with gold details. A minimalist and graphic ensemble, perfectly suited to the seaside atmosphere. Posing for the camera, she exuded a natural and confident air, true to her sense of style.

A sunny and relaxed atmosphere

Beyond the outfit, it's a whole atmosphere that emanates from this photograph. The sun-drenched coastal setting reinforced the photo's summery and luminous character. Between the sparkling sea and the clear sky, Elizabeth Hurley perfectly embodied the spirit of vacation. A radiant simplicity that highlighted her natural beauty without any artifice.

An expert in beach looks

This choice is no accident. Known for her timeless elegance, Elizabeth Hurley also heads her own beachwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. This venture makes her a true expert in summer fashion, which she regularly showcases on her social media. Over the seasons, she has established herself as a leading figure in the field, proving that confidence and style are ageless.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. In the comments, users showered her with compliments. "Radiant," "Magnificent," were just some of the many admiring messages praising her summer look. All these reactions confirm Elizabeth Hurley's enduring popularity, as her every appearance is closely watched by her followers. Between her acting, modeling, and entrepreneurial careers, Elizabeth Hurley continues to captivate a wide audience, loyal to her elegance and joie de vivre.

With this summery seaside look, Elizabeth Hurley achieves a simple yet radiant appearance. Between her graphic beach outfit and postcard-perfect setting, she proves, once again, her sense of style and her love of summer.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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