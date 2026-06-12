At 57, Jennifer Aniston made a striking appearance in a green dress in Los Angeles

American actress, director, and producer Jennifer Aniston reminds us that a successful public appearance isn't measured by the number of scenes, but by the perfect style. She recently made her first major public appearance in several months at a screening of the American television series "The Morning Show" in Los Angeles. And her look quickly sparked a flurry of comments.

A dark green, fitted dress

On the red carpet at this private screening, Jennifer Aniston appeared in a long, dark green dress, perfectly cut and fitted to her figure. The sleeveless piece featured a simple straight neckline and a waist accentuated by an integrated belt—typical of the graphic cuts the actress has favored for the past few seasons. The chosen shade, a deep, almost fir-tree green, resonated perfectly with the actress's caramel hair and subtly highlighted her sun-kissed complexion.

As for accessories, Jennifer Aniston opted for a minimalist yet structured approach: a pair of open-toe pumps and a stack of delicate bracelets on her wrist. Her signature hairstyle was a side part, a soft blow-dry, and highlights around her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Flávia 🇧🇷 (@jennifeeraniiston)

Reese Witherspoon, longtime partner

For this appearance, Jennifer Aniston wasn't alone. Alongside her, American actress, producer, and businesswoman Reese Witherspoon posed for photographers in an equally elegant look: a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a matching skirt, complemented by delicate hoop earrings, pointed-toe pumps, and a hairstyle also parted to the side. A coordinated duo without any apparent planning—proof of a long-standing friendship.

A friendship born on the set of "Friends"

Their friendship began in 2000 on the set of the TV series "Friends," where Reese Witherspoon, then 23 years old, played Rachel Green's sister. At the time, the young actress had just become a mother and was breastfeeding her daughter Ava between takes. It was there that Jennifer Aniston welcomed her with a kindness she still remembers.

Last spring, on the occasion of Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday, Jennifer Aniston paid her a particularly touching tribute on her social media: "She's 50 and still my favorite little firework. My sister, my partner, and my heart for 30 years."

An appearance that marks a public return

This screening in Los Angeles actually marks Jennifer Aniston's first major public event since last November. This discretion makes her appearance all the more precious—and serves as a reminder that, in an image-saturated age, scarcity sometimes remains the most effective strategy.

In this dark green dress, Jennifer Aniston makes an elegant and perfectly poised appearance, confirming her status as one of the most recognizable figures in American cinema.