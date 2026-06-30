At 68, Sharon Stone returns to the front rows of Paris Fashion Week

American actress Sharon Stone made a remarkable return to the catwalk, more than thirty years after her last appearance. She closed the VETEMENTS show, creating surprise and emotion.

A revamped officewear silhouette

It was at the VETEMENTS Spring/Summer 2027 show, presented on June 26, 2026, during Paris Men's Fashion Week, that Sharon Stone made her remarkable return to the catwalk. She wore a gray shirt paired with a white tie, in a classic corporate style. This piece was layered under an oversized cream blazer with structured shoulders, which added an architectural dimension to the overall silhouette.

This basic garment, inherited from office dress codes, was carefully subverted by the choice of a particularly striking bottom. This approach perfectly illustrates the philosophy of the VETEMENTS brand: revisiting urban wardrobe classics through the lens of pop and deconstructive fashion.

Patent leather thigh-high boots to break the rules

The detail that transformed this silhouette into a true fashion statement lies in the choice of bottoms. Where one might have expected classic tailored trousers or a traditional pencil skirt, Sharon Stone opted for a pair of ultra-high, patent black thigh-high boots. This contrast between the structured upper section, reminiscent of office wear, and the bold lower section, borrowed from evening wear, perfectly illustrates the stylistic approach of the VETEMENTS brand.

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A magnetic presence on the podium

Beyond the outfit, it was Sharon Stone's stage presence that truly captivated audiences. True to her image as a "strong woman," the actress closed the show with a confident stride and a particularly intense gaze, reminiscent of her iconic appearances in the 1990s. This appearance generated considerable buzz, partly because it brought to light a little-known aspect of Sharon Stone's career. Before becoming the unforgettable star of "Basic Instinct" in 1992, the American actress began her career as a model.

This approach questions the place of so-called mature women in fashion.

Beyond the event itself, Sharon Stone's appearance raises a broader question: the representation of so-called mature women in the fashion industry. For decades, the catwalks were almost exclusively reserved for "young" figures, in a logic of ageism that has been widely criticized. For the past few seasons, several fashion houses have chosen to invite older models to walk the runway, in a gradual move to diversify beauty standards. The choice of Sharon Stone at 68 years old is fully in line with this fundamental shift, which is gradually changing the face of the catwalk.

With her return to the VETEMENTS runway, Sharon Stone created one of the most memorable moments of Paris Fashion Week. She once again confirmed her status as a timeless icon, capable of transforming a simple appearance into a true cultural event.