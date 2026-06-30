Singer Tate McRae, dressed in beach attire, embraces this season's trendy print.

Anaëlle G.
@tatemcrae / Instagram

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae shared a sunny photo on Instagram, taken by the water, in a beach outfit that certainly turned heads. The reason? Its cow print, one of the trendiest patterns of summer 2026. A relaxed, summery look, true to her sense of style.

A cow print beach set

For this moment of relaxation, Tate McRae opted for a black and white two-piece set adorned with the famous cow print. Composed of a triangular top and bottoms that tie at the sides, the design played the simplicity card to better highlight its graphic pattern.

Minimalist accessories

To complement this outfit, Tate McRae opted for understated elegance. She focused on a few carefully chosen accessories: a pair of dark sunglasses, a pendant necklace, and delicate bracelets. This minimalist approach allowed the cow print, the true centerpiece of the look, to take center stage. Proof that a bold pattern often speaks for itself.

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A post shared by Tate McRae (@tatemcrae)

Cow print, the star of the season

This look is turning heads because it taps into one of the biggest trends of the moment. Long confined to the Western genre, the cow print has established itself, season after season, as a key motif in summer fashion. Today, it can be found on beachwear, but also on dresses, accessories, and shoes. Its appeal? A graphic, retro, and easy-to-wear style that appeals to an ever-growing audience.

A singer at the top

This appearance comes at a particularly successful time for Tate McRae. Having risen to fame with her pop hits, she has established herself as one of the most prominent young singers of her generation, racking up musical successes and high-profile appearances. On stage and on social media, she cultivates a vibrant and trendy image, followed by millions of fans worldwide.

With this cow-print beach outfit, Tate McRae makes a look that's both summery and on-trend. By adopting one of the season's key patterns, she confirms her sense of style and her flair for current trends. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are charmed by this sunny interlude.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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