Princess Diana's twin nieces show off their close bond on social media

Fabienne Ba.
@ameliaspencer15 / Instagram

Inseparable since childhood, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer never miss an opportunity to show it. On Instagram, Princess Diana's nieces have once again demonstrated the extent of their close bond.

"Twinning more than ever": their Reel is melting hearts online

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer posted a Reel (video) on Instagram that quickly touched their followers. It shows the twins, blonde and smiling, getting ready for an evening out. Both wearing white lace robes, their hair styled in buns and long earrings, they pose side-by-side on their hotel balcony. The caption, in English, says it all: "Twinning more than ever ."

Identical twins… confirmed by a DNA test

Born on July 10, 1992, to Charles Spencer, the ninth Earl Spencer (Lady Di's younger brother), and Victoria Lockwood, Amelia and Eliza long believed they were not identical. At birth, they were told they were simply fraternal twins. It wasn't until 2024 that a genetic test dispelled this misconception: they are indeed identical. A belated revelation that, according to Eliza, "changes things. Now that we know, everything makes sense."

A bond that words struggle to describe

Beyond their physical resemblance, the two sisters share a bond that nothing seems able to break. "We often know exactly what the other is thinking," Amelia confided. For Eliza, this connection transcends words: "Our twin bond is simply indescribable. We've shared it since before we were even born." She added, "We are identical inside and out." It's a bond they've chosen to showcase publicly, becoming models, ambassadors, and red carpet regulars.

A new chapter in their lives

While the two sisters constantly cultivate their close bond on social media, they are also each moving forward with new chapters in their lives. Amelia is now married to Greg Mallett, while Eliza is preparing for her wedding to her fiancé, Channing Millerd. Models, brand ambassadors, and regulars at the most prestigious parties, the twins continue to make high-profile appearances, always side by side. This close-knit sibling duo continues to captivate the public—and, through their mere presence, bear witness to the quiet legacy left by their famous aunt, Princess Diana.

Through tender snapshots, heartfelt confidences, and new personal commitments, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer subtly paint a beautiful portrait of sisterhood. The twin sisters of the Spencer dynasty remind us that beyond their heritage and the spotlight, their close bond remains their most precious asset.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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