In a monochrome look, model Irina Shayk showcases a sculpted silhouette.

Russian model Irina Shayk has once again won over Instagram. In a striking monochrome look, she opted for a black, openwork jumpsuit that accentuated her figure.

A black jumpsuit with a sculptural look

The centerpiece of this look is anything but ordinary: a completely sheer black jumpsuit, with a very close fit and an ultra-couture feel. Featuring a plunging neckline, the design is distinguished by striking, flowing, cape-like sleeves that lend the ensemble a truly theatrical dimension. The sheer fabric, by suggesting the body's lines while leaving them hinted at, accentuates the editorial quality of the photograph. The result: a look that is at once powerful, dramatic, and resolutely haute couture, designed to showcase Irina Shayk's figure.

Refined beauty, assertive gaze

On the beauty front, Irina Shayk opted for understated elegance. She chose sleek, pulled-back hair that perfectly frames her face, highlighting her sculpted features. Her makeup, minimalist yet sophisticated, emphasized intense eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and a matte finish. The look was completed by a confident pose, with one leg extended and her gaze direct into the camera—an assertive attitude that perfectly complemented the graphic nature of her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

The all-black look, the top model's signature

Irina Shayk has made the all-black look one of her signature styles. On the red carpet and in her editorial shoots, she regularly returns to this monochrome palette that suits her perfectly. She readily mixes it with luxurious fabrics, openwork details, and graphic materials to push the boundaries of basic black. This new image is no exception: between its clean lines and the calculated volume of the sleeves, it transforms a "classic" shade into a true fashion statement.

A new fashion lesson on Instagram

In the comments, her fans praised Irina Shayk's poise and elegance, highlighting her ability to transform every appearance into a true fashion moment. Another demonstration of style, confirming her status as a fashion icon.

Between her openwork jumpsuit, cape sleeves, and all-black ensemble, Irina Shayk delivers another masterclass in haute couture fashion. With this sculptural image, she reminds us that audacity remains her greatest asset.