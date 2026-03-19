In an "optical illusion" dress, this singer surprises with a daring look

Léa Michel
@sukiwaterhouse / Instagram

In a patchwork dress with "optical illusions", British singer-songwriter, actress and model Suki Waterhouse surprised at the premiere of "The Drama" in Los Angeles with a "bold" haute couture look.

A Harris Reed creation open to multiple interpretations

On March 17, 2026, Suki Waterhouse appeared on the red carpet in a sculptural gown. Sleeveless, this patchwork piece blended vibrant colors and contrasting patterns: the structured corset seemed to layer several dresses into one. Blue feathers adorned the top, while the silhouette hugged her figure perfectly, creating a captivating visual effect.

Minimalist accessories and carefully considered makeup

Suki let the dress take center stage, accessorizing with just a few understated rings. Her hair, styled in a loose updo with her signature fringe and flowing strands, framed makeup that accentuated her features. This minimalist approach amplified the theatrical impact of the outfit, transforming every movement into a living tableau.

Robert Pattinson completes the eccentric duo

Her partner, British actor, model, and musician Robert Pattinson, star of the film "The Drama" alongside American actress and producer Zendaya, played along with a pink suit, green shirt, yellow striped tie, and snakeskin shoes. This duo, blending "fashion drama" with obvious chemistry, captivated photographers, embodying a perfectly synchronized artistic couple.

Suki Waterhouse's "optical illusion" dress reinvented the red carpet as a visual experience, proving that the singer excels at surprising her guests. It was a fashion moment that combined boldness, sophistication, and an unforgettable display of couple's connection.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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