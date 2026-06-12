In a blue/green two-piece outfit, Sofia Vergara confirms her penchant for fitted silhouettes.

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofia Vergara posted a new photo on Instagram—a simple mirror selfie taken alongside a friend—in which she appears in a particularly stylish blue and green two-piece outfit. It's a look that perfectly encapsulates the signature style she's cultivated for years.

A high blue-green headband with a watercolor print

In the photo shared on her social media, Sofia Vergara wears a strapless bandeau top in a palette blending shades of deep blue and turquoise green. The detail that makes the piece particularly striking is its watercolor-inspired, almost painterly print, which gives the fabric an almost artistic dimension. With every movement, the shades seem to melt into one another. The straight neckline perfectly frames the collarbones and shoulders. This graphic choice sculpts the silhouette while highlighting the skin.

A matching skirt for a complete, flowing look

To structure the outfit, the actress opted for a skirt matching her top, in the same blue-green hue and watercolor print. This chromatic coherence transforms the silhouette into a truly cohesive visual unit—exactly what designers for the Spring/Summer 2026 runways are looking for, as they favor coordinated head-to-toe looks. A thin, visible waistband between the top and skirt adds a touch of modernity to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

A signature silhouette for Sofia Vergara

This outfit is part of a very coherent approach. For years, Sofia Vergara has cultivated a style that plays on the fit of close-fitting pieces and rich colors. A signature that perfectly suits the figure that made her famous, notably in the series "Modern Family" where she played the iconic Gloria for eleven seasons. As for her hairstyle, the actress remained true to her own visual identity: long, straight brown hair, parted in the middle, cascading over her shoulders. A simple cut, but instantly recognizable to her fans.

The return of the blue-green color palette to the catwalks

Beyond individual style, today's color choices reflect a genuine trend. On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, shades of seafoam green, duck egg blue, and turquoise proliferated – proof that this palette, long reserved for the world of sports or holidays, is now gaining respectability in formal wear.

With this blue-green ensemble, Sofia Vergara has created one of her most beautiful Instagram photos of the year. A perfectly executed summer outfit that has certainly garnered reactions from her followers and inspired fashion fans.