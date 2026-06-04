For her daughter's graduation, Jessica Alba opted for a chic look

It was a special day that Jessica Alba wanted to celebrate in style. For her eldest daughter Honor's graduation, the American actress and businesswoman shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram. For this family moment, she opted for a chic look.

A structured black corset top

The centerpiece of her outfit was a black satin corset top. The design is distinguished by its vertical boning, which creates a clean line and accentuates the waist before flaring out slightly into a discreet peplum. Delicate lacing, fastened with thin fabric ties, adorns the front, adding a touch of vintage couture to this otherwise very minimalist garment.

A contrast with flowing trousers

To balance this fitted piece, Jessica Alba opted for wide-legged, flowing, high-waisted black trousers that drape gracefully. This contrast between the structured top and the more relaxed bottoms brings a modern and elegant touch to the overall look. The actress completed her outfit with understated jewelry and sleek hair, styled with a center part, for a polished and sophisticated appearance.

An important family moment

Beyond the style, this post marked a symbolic milestone. Jessica Alba was celebrating her daughter Honor's graduation, surrounded by family and friends. The actress described the event as a "full circle" moment, filled with emotion. Born in 2008, Honor is the eldest of Jessica Alba's three children, and she regularly shares glimpses of her family life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

An artist with many talents

Known for her roles in films like "Sin City," "Honey," and the "Fantastic Four" saga, Jessica Alba's talents extend far beyond the screen. She also heads The Honest Company, a home and personal care brand she founded, which has established her as a successful businesswoman. This versatility is complemented by her consistently high-profile fashion presence.

Between a structured corset top and flowing trousers, Jessica Alba created a refined look, perfectly suited to such an important day. By celebrating her daughter's achievement with elegance, she reminded us that a family event can also be an opportunity for a stylish display.