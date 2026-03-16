Pregnant on the red carpet, this actress shines in an emerald dress.

Pregnant with her second child, Wunmi Mosaku lit up the 2026 Oscars red carpet in an emerald dress that highlighted both her style and her rounded belly.

A notable appearance at the Oscars

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Sinners," the actress graced the red carpet in a long, emerald green gown, entirely covered in shimmering highlights. The flowing, structured cut flattered her figure without concealing it, fully showcasing her pregnancy while maintaining a sophisticated, couture feel. Commentators praised her powerful, radiant, and serene appearance, perfectly in keeping with the importance of the evening.

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A common thread: jewel tones

Throughout awards season, Wunmi Mosaku reportedly favored a "jewel" color palette—deep yellows, intense greens, and saturated hues—as a stylistic through line. This emerald gown is its most spectacular culmination, ideal for the most anticipated ceremony of the year. The rich and vibrant color choice highlights her complexion and reinforces the confident and joyful impression she projects in her public appearances.

When pregnancy rhymes with power

On the red carpet, Wunmi Mosaku presented herself not only as an Oscar-nominated actress, but as a mother-to-be fully embracing her place in Hollywood. Her outfit, far from attempting to conceal her pregnancy, made it a central element of her image: a woman at the height of her professional success, moving forward without choosing between career and motherhood.

In short, this shimmering emerald dress seemed almost prophetic, like a wink to the possibility of taking home the Best Supporting Actress award. Whether she wins or not, Wunmi Mosaku will have made her mark on the 2026 ceremony with a look that combined elegance, motherhood, and absolute confidence on the red carpet.