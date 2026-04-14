"We were put down": Actress Scarlett Johansson looks back on her beginnings in show business

Danish-American actress, director, screenwriter, and film producer Scarlett Johansson recently spoke about her early years in the film industry, describing a context she considers "more difficult for young actresses." Her account highlights the remarks and expectations she says she faced at the beginning of her career. This statement is part of a broader reflection on the evolving perception of women in the entertainment world.

A statement on the pressures related to image

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning , Scarlett Johansson explained that young actresses faced significant scrutiny of their appearance in the early 2000s. She referred to a context she described as more critical, particularly regarding women's physical appearance.

According to her, certain comments and expectations were considered commonplace in the industry. She points out that women could be judged based on their image, an aspect she believes is less pronounced today. This statement highlights the evolution of discussions surrounding the representation and treatment of actresses in the film industry.

A career that began very young

Scarlett Johansson began her film career as a teenager, appearing in films such as "The Horse Whisperer" (1998) and "Ghost World" (2001). She rose to prominence in the early 2000s with films like "Lost in Translation" and "The Girl with a Pearl Earring." Growing up in the media spotlight at a young age contributed to her experience in the industry, which she describes as "demanding."

A gradual evolution of opportunities

Scarlett Johansson believes that the film industry now offers a greater diversity of female roles. She observes a shift towards more varied characters, less confined to certain archetypes. Organizations like UN Women also highlight progress in the representation of women in audiovisual productions, even if inequalities persist. This evolution is regularly mentioned by actresses who note a gradual shift in attitudes.

This testimony echoes other statements

Several women professionals in the industry shared similar reflections on the expectations placed on women at the beginning of their careers. These accounts contribute to a broader discussion about working conditions in the entertainment industry. Initiatives aimed at encouraging better on-screen representation have also been implemented in recent years. These developments reflect a growing awareness of the role of women in the cultural sector.

By discussing her beginnings in show business, Scarlett Johansson highlights the changes observed in the film industry since the 2000s. Her statement underlines the importance of continuing to question the standards applied to actresses.