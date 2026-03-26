The toilet: a new space for mental recovery?

The toilet seems to serve only one purpose: to relieve oneself. You're not supposed to linger there (unless you've eaten something spicy). Yet, they sometimes serve as a refuge. You know you can find peace there, so you stay indefinitely. Conducive to intimacy and letting go, the toilet, despite its limited social aspect, is a privileged space for relaxation, a haven of tranquility. But why does this rather unglamorous room have the same effect on you as a spa?

Is staying in the toilet for a long time a matter of mental survival?

You fume at your partner when they linger in the bathroom, but you're the first to rush there yourself to find peace and quiet. Sometimes you use a sudden urge or a heavy period as an excuse to isolate yourself and enjoy a moment of respite. Beyond their unappealing primary function, the bathroom is your decompression chamber, your stress-free zone .

Even if you're practically stuck between four walls with your knees in the sink, you're finally experiencing peace and quiet . Sometimes your partner interrupts your impromptu meditation session to ask where you put the vegetable grater. Other times, it's your children insistently pressing the doorknob and questioning you about your slowness. But overall, disturbances are rare.

Once you've finished your business on the toilet, you don't leave immediately. You prolong the pleasure of solitude and absolute silence . Unless you're claustrophobic and can't stand enclosed spaces, the restroom is an excellent place to retreat when a meal becomes too stressful or when you're fed up with your coworkers. "You can lock the door, and no one questions your need for privacy. This feeling of separation, both physical and symbolic, allows us to take a break," explains psychotherapist Jessica Hunt in the pages of PopSugar .

“Toilet camping”, a practice that is not so anecdotal

Of course, not all restrooms are conducive to introspection and mental stillness. On the highway, it's rather rushed: you can't hold your breath for more than a minute. At work, you also don't want to be accused of having "mined" the place. On the other hand, when hygiene is decent, this rudimentary, simply decorated space takes on a kind of "personal bubble."

According to a study conducted by OpinionWay, the French spend an average of 45 minutes a day in the bathroom, and this isn't just a sign of bowel problems or an overactive bladder. Many people spend so much time in the bathroom to clear their minds (as well as their stomachs). "It's a socially acceptable way to isolate oneself for a moment, to check one's news feed, to breathe, or simply to exist without constraints," explains the expert.

You feel “untouchable” in this confined, sometimes dimly lit space. As the psychotherapist points out, even if you are in a vulnerable position, hunched over the toilet, relieving yourself, you benefit from the immunity of privacy. In short, you don't need to set boundaries when the bathroom door is double-locked. It's a precious barrier between your inner world and the outside world.

Taking refuge in the toilet: what it says about your inner state

In the bathroom, no one can bother you or rush you. You're not under the pressure of a timer. Even though the toilet offers very basic comfort and its only distractions are dusty magazines, crossword puzzles from the 2000s, and artificial plants, you feel strangely at ease. You sit on the throne as if on a therapist's couch and emerge feeling calm. However, your body doesn't quite agree. In this somewhat forced sitting position, your perineum suffers in silence, and you increase your risk of hemorrhoids tenfold.

Beyond this oft-repeated medical facts, this somewhat unconventional relaxation habit also illustrates a deeper problem. "If the bathroom is the only place where you feel at peace, it might be time to cultivate that same sense of calm and solitude elsewhere in your life," the expert continues. Your moments of escape aren't meant to be confined to this supposedly feng shui space. If they are, it means you've let others get ahead of you, and your only escape now hangs by a thread.

Saying “no,” making yourself unavailable, and asserting your need for peace and quiet is sometimes as beneficial as retreating to the bathroom to watch cat videos. You deserve better than a relaxing interlude surrounded by air freshener and wet wipes.