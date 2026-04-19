Teresa Burkett is attracting attention with her bodybuilding content at age 66. Through her posts, she promotes regular exercise and encourages her followers to pursue their goals regardless of their age.

Her journey illustrates the growing interest in fitness among seniors, a topic that is increasingly visible on social media.

A content creator specializing in home fitness

Teresa Burkett regularly shares workout videos on her social media platforms, where she presents strength training exercises adapted to different fitness levels. Her pseudonym, Homebodytrainer, reflects an approach centered on physical activity that can be done at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teresa Burkett (@homebodytrainer)

Its content highlights exercises using dumbbells, free weights or bodyweight training, helping to promote physical activity as an element of daily well-being.

According to recommendations from the World Health Organization , regular physical activity helps maintain muscle health and mobility as we age.

Bodybuilding after 60, an increasingly visible topic

Teresa Burkett's publications are part of a broader trend where the practice of strength training among seniors is gaining visibility. Several studies highlight the potential benefits of physical activity for quality of life and independence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teresa Burkett (@homebodytrainer)

The National Institute on Aging states that muscle-strengthening exercises can help maintain balance and mobility. These recommendations encourage appropriate practice, tailored to individual abilities.

A message focused on consistency and progression

In her videos, Teresa Burkett emphasizes consistency rather than performance. She regularly stresses the importance of gradual progression tailored to each individual's abilities.

Harvard Medical School indicates that strength training can contribute to maintaining muscle mass with age, an important factor for mobility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teresa Burkett (@homebodytrainer)

The content published by Teresa highlights an accessible approach, encouraging regularity in sports practice.

Visibility amplified by social media

Social media plays a significant role in disseminating inspiring stories related to sport and well-being. Content creators who share their personal progress can encourage other internet users to adopt a physical activity.

According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research , online communities can promote motivation related to physical exercise.

Teresa Burkett's visibility helps to illustrate the diversity of profiles among those who practice weight training. Contrary to popular belief, weight training is beneficial at any age, including for women over 60.

His career illustrates a growing trend of promoting sport as something accessible at different ages of life.