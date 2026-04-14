"Pitch dating": the slideshow-based method that could revolutionize dating

What if you presented your personality as a project close to your heart? "Pitch dating" shakes up the rules of dating by offering an unexpected format: the slideshow. Halfway between creativity and clarity, this trend from social media is as intriguing as it is entertaining.

Introducing yourself… like during a pitch

The principle of "pitch dating" is simple: you present yourself through a few slides, much like in a professional presentation. The idea isn't to turn your life into a CV, but rather to share, in a concise way, what defines you.

Interests, values, little anecdotes, views on love or everyday life… anything goes. Some choose a serious tone, others rely on humor or self-deprecation to get their message across. This format can be used at parties with friends, singles events, or even online. It then becomes a starting point for sharing, laughing, and getting to know each other in a new way.

A trend driven by social media

The reason "dating pitch" is generating so much buzz is largely thanks to social media. Excerpts from pitch presentations circulate on TikTok , Instagram, and LinkedIn, attracting attention with their originality.

This success is part of a broader trend: the codes of the professional world are gradually creeping into the personal sphere. Presenting ideas, recounting one's career path, capturing attention… these are all skills now being reused in dating. The unexpected nature of the format also plays a key role. Compared to the sometimes repetitive profiles on dating apps, the slideshow brings a touch of freshness and surprise.

A way to clarify who you are

One of the advantages of this approach lies in its structure. Creating a slideshow forces you to reflect on what you truly want to share. What matters to you? What are your desires? Your way of loving? By organizing these elements, you gain clarity, both for yourself and for others.

For some people, this can make initial interactions less intimidating. The slideshow then serves as a support, almost like a narrative thread, facilitating conversation and avoiding those dreaded awkward silences. However, be aware: the goal isn't to "perform" or "check boxes," but simply to offer an entry point into your world.

A new way of looking at encounters

"Pitch dating" reflects a broader transformation of interactions in the digital age. Today, visual formats play a significant role in communication. Photos, videos, presentations… you're increasingly accustomed to telling stories visually. Slideshows fit into this trend, offering a visual and personalized way to present yourself.

This method also shows that dating no longer follows a single model. Each person can choose an approach that suits them, whether it's spontaneous, structured, creative, or more traditional.

Between creativity and authenticity

Behind its playful exterior, "pitching dating" offers genuine freedom of expression. You can inject your humor, your sensitivity, your passions, or your vision of relationships. Some see it as a way to be more direct about their expectations. Others simply appreciate its originality and unconventional approach.

In any case, it's not about conforming to a perfect format. Your presentation doesn't need to be polished or "ideal" to be interesting. Your body, your journey, your personality have their own value, and that's precisely what deserves to be shared.

Ultimately, "pitching dating" doesn't replace the spontaneity of meeting people. It opens a new door: that of a more thoughtful, sometimes more fun, and above all, more authentic presentation.