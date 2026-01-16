Proving you're "alive": the strange success of a Chinese app

It's an app with a rather perplexing name: Are You Dead? Launched in China in May 2025, it has attracted millions of users—young, working, and retired—drawn to its promise: to confirm to their loved ones every day that they are still alive. How it works: a click on a green button adorned with a small ghost is all it takes to signal that everything is alright. If this is forgotten for two days, an alert message is sent to a registered emergency contact.

An invention born from "connected loneliness"

Sold for around one euro, "Are You Dead?", also known as "Demumu", quickly rose to the top of the paid download charts on Chinese app stores. Beyond mere curiosity, it addresses a deep need: that of breaking the isolation in a society where living alone is becoming the norm.

Behind this idea are three young Chinese developers in their thirties, eager "to offer a technological solution to growing loneliness." The country is experiencing rapid aging and massive urbanization, leaving millions of people isolated, far from their families. According to the Global Times , more than 30% of Chinese citizens will live alone by 2030.

The app appeals to a much wider audience than just seniors: students, urban workers, and self-proclaimed singles are adopting it as a "tool for emotional security." It gives the illusion of a connection, however minimal, in a hyper-connected world where communication paradoxically seems to be fraying. The phenomenon is now crossing borders: "Demumu" is already among the most downloaded paid apps in the United States, Australia, and Spain.

When technology invades our privacy

This concept, however, raises ethical and social questions. Is it really necessary to use an app to prove that we still exist? The "Are You Dead?" app reflects both the modern anxiety of isolation and the almost vital need to be recognized, seen, and acknowledged. While some see it as "a reassuring and useful tool," others denounce it as "a morbid relationship with human presence." This "digitalization of vital contact" seems to replace direct exchanges with a simple mechanical interaction: a daily click to say "I'm still here."

Beneath its guise as a quirky gadget, "Are You Dead?" reveals a much deeper reality: contemporary loneliness, exacerbated by the pace of big cities and the weakening of family ties. This global success shows how technology is attempting—however imperfectly—to fill this emotional void. It remains to be seen whether, in the future, these tools will truly bring us closer together… or whether they will merely confirm that we are still breathing alone, behind our screens.