In Argentina, failing to pay child support could prevent someone from attending World Cup matches.

In Argentina, football is almost sacred. It is precisely this national passion that the Buenos Aires government is now clearly using as leverage: parents who do not pay their child support could be denied access to the 2026 World Cup matches.

An unprecedented measure on an international scale

Argentina has taken an unexpected and unprecedented step . The Buenos Aires municipality has implemented a measure to ban parents who owe child support from attending matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which takes place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This move is all the more striking because it applies to an international event, held abroad, and directly affects one of the country's most deeply rooted passions. From Argentine international footballer Diego Maradona to Argentine international footballer Lionel Messi, Argentina is indeed a land of football, and depriving its citizens of such an event amounts to a truly symbolic punishment.

A collaboration between Buenos Aires and the United States

How exactly can Argentina prevent its own citizens from attending matches on American soil? According to the Argentinian newspaper La Nación, the measure is based on an agreement between the Buenos Aires city government and the U.S. administration. The local government, led by Jorge Macri, has granted U.S. authorities access to the Public Registry of Child Support Debtors (RPAM) database. This information sharing allows the services responsible for entry into the country or ticketing for the competition to identify the individuals concerned and deny them entry to the stadiums.

Si no cumplen con sus hijos, tampoco entran a la cancha. In the City there is a year that prohibits the inclusion of two foodstuffs in stadiums and large-scale shows. Ahora, in a joint work with the National Gobierno, we summarize our data base on the Tribuna program… pic.twitter.com/Gb6TSJV3HN — Jorge Macri (@jorgemacri) May 26, 2026

More than 13,000 parents potentially affected

The scale of the operation is considerable. According to information relayed by La Nación, more than 13,000 parents are currently listed as arrears in child support payments in Buenos Aires and 13 other Argentine provinces. These individuals could therefore all be denied access to the national team, Argentina's, matches during the World Cup. The data-sharing agreements concluded between the city government and local authorities significantly expand the scope of the operation. This nationwide coverage transforms the measure, initially implemented by the capital, into a large-scale public policy.

A measure already in place since March 2025

While the mention of the 2026 World Cup has given it international resonance, the measure itself is not new. It was implemented in March 2025 by the city of Buenos Aires. Since then, access to Argentine stadiums has been prohibited for parents identified as "failing to pay child support." Identity checks have been put in place at the entrance to sports facilities, allowing for the targeted identification of those concerned. According to official figures, 162 fans have already been identified since the implementation of the measure as having "forgotten" to fulfill their parental obligations.

A political message openly embraced by the mayor

The authorities have openly defended the measure. On the social network X (formerly Twitter), Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri firmly justified it. "Those who fail to fulfill such a fundamental obligation as feeding their children will have to face the consequences. If they do not provide for their children's needs, they will be denied access to the stadium," he declared. This political stance underscores the deterrent, even punitive, nature of the measure. The stated objective is to encourage the parents concerned to regularize their situation, under penalty of sanctions directly impacting their daily lives.

Football as a lever for public action

Beyond the seemingly anecdotal nature of using football as a tool, the Argentine approach raises a broader question: the effectiveness of symbolic levers in enforcing parental obligations. In a country where football mobilizes all social classes and all ages, denying access to stadiums is a particularly powerful sanction.

This type of measure, which affects a leisure activity deeply embedded in national culture, aims to exert social pressure where traditional legal recourse is sometimes slow or ineffective. This approach is reminiscent of other experiences abroad, where sanctions related to daily life (such as suspended driver's licenses or limited access to certain services) are used to recover child support payments.

A measure that sparks debate

While the measure is welcomed by some in Argentina, who see it as "a concrete tool to defend children's rights," it also raises questions. Some observers question "respect for individual freedoms, the modalities of data sharing between countries, and the proportionality of the penalty." Others emphasize that the effectiveness of the system will largely depend on its practical implementation in the United States, where identity checks at stadium entrances remain more difficult to carry out than in Argentina.

With this unprecedented initiative, Argentina is sending a powerful message: a passion for football cannot be taken for granted when parental obligations are not respected. The effectiveness of this approach will be closely scrutinized during the 2026 World Cup – and it could inspire other countries facing the same challenge.

