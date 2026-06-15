At 20, Tia Cordery became a homeowner thanks to a habit she started in her teens.

Becoming a homeowner at 20, without family help, starting from minimum wage: this is the feat achieved by Tia Cordery, a young Briton who now shares her journey on TikTok. A trajectory that goes against the grain of the idea that access to housing is "completely out of reach" for those under 30. And one that, according to her, is based on financial discipline that began well before adulthood.

An apprenticeship and a minimum wage at 16

Tia Cordery did not grow up in a wealthy family. Her family couldn't afford to lend her money to start her adult life, so she made the decision to take matters into her own hands early on. As a teenager, she entered the workforce as an apprentice in customer service. The salary was modest – around £8 an hour, the legal minimum wage for her age in the UK.

At that age, many teenagers spend their first earnings on going out, clothes, or simply "having fun." Tia Cordery, however, makes a radically different choice. And it's this choice that will change everything, six years later.

400 pounds a month put aside

Each month, the young woman deposits the same amount—around 400 pounds—into a bank account dedicated exclusively to her property purchase project. “I didn’t have any bills,” she explains in the TikTok video that is currently circulating widely. “I wasn’t earning much money. I was on minimum wage. But I persevered.”

Her method? Radical self-discipline, which she breaks down into several simple principles: a separate bank account for savings (to avoid confusion with everyday expenses), no unnecessary spending, and above all, refusing outings that quickly strain the budgets of young adults. A strategy well-known to financial advisors, and one that relies entirely on consistency.

The social price: lost friends and critics

This discipline, however, also comes at a cost—a social cost. “The people I hung out with back then called me stingy because I didn’t want to spend all my money on constant going out,” says Tia Cordery. “I don’t talk to them anymore, but it was difficult. They’d say, ‘Let’s go, let’s have fun,’ and I’d reply, ‘I don’t have much money, I don’t want to do that.’” This testimony serves as a reminder of how much social pressure can weigh on thrifty young people—and how much determination it takes to keep it at bay.

A career in real estate and a message to young people

Today, Tia Cordery works in real estate herself – a career choice that logically extends her personal journey. And thanks to her years of saving, she was able to buy her first house at just 20 years old.

Having become a leading figure on TikTok, the young woman uses her platform to raise awareness among other young people about the importance of starting to save early. According to her, many people her age are not sufficiently informed about the principles of saving, nor about the loan options available for becoming homeowners. This observation is shared by many financial education professionals.

Tia Cordery's story is therefore not "magical"; it rests on a simple habit, started early and maintained with impressive discipline. It's a demonstration that reminds all generations that saving remains one of the most powerful tools—provided you know how, and dare, to say "no" on a daily basis.