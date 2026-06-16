The exemplary attitude of the Japanese fans after the match has been seen around the world.

Once again, they have made headlines for their civic-mindedness. After the draw between Japan and the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, Japanese fans stayed in the stands to clean the stadium - a tradition that continues to fascinate the entire world.

Fans who remained in the stands after the final whistle

It was on the pitch of Dallas Stadium in Texas that one of the most exciting matches of the 2026 World Cup group stage took place. On June 14, Japan faced the Netherlands in Group F, in a match that ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. As soon as the final whistle blew, while most spectators headed for the exits, the fans of the "Blue Samurai" remained in the stands to begin a very different ritual.

Armed with the blue bags they had used throughout the match to cheer on their team, they methodically set about collecting the litter left on the seats and between the rows. Bottles, cups, and wrappers: every piece of trash was carefully gathered and placed in the bags, transforming the end of the game into a veritable cleanup operation. A scene that has become a ritual, but one that continues to captivate the world.

A tradition that is over 25 years old

While the image has once again garnered admiration, the phenomenon itself is nothing new. This custom among Japanese fans dates back to the 1998 World Cup in France, the country's first participation in the competition. Since then, at every major international sporting event—World Cup, Olympic Games—Japanese fans have repeated this gesture.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the image even went viral worldwide after Japan's surprise victory against Germany at the Khalifa Stadium. With each edition, the same conclusion: a stadium left spotless by those who came to occupy it for the duration of a match.

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"Tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu": the expression that sums up the philosophy

To understand this gesture, one must consider a particularly illuminating Japanese expression: "Tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu." Literally, it means "the bird that flies leaves nothing behind." A poetic phrase that encapsulates a philosophy of life: leaving a place in the same condition as it was found. This idea is instilled from elementary school in Japan, where children learn to clean their classrooms and school hallways themselves.

Education in respecting shared spaces becomes automatic in adulthood. This practice extends even further to everyday life: in Japan, public trash cans are rare, and residents have developed the habit of taking their waste home with them.

A gesture motivated by respect

Interviewed on site by FIFA, several fans explained the deep motivation behind this collective cleanup. "It's part of the culture. But it's also about respect for everything: respect for the players, for other fans, and also for the stadium. We are honored to be here, so we don't want to leave a mess behind," one of them explained.

This statement perfectly encapsulates the symbolic dimension of the gesture: it's not just about cleanliness, but a concrete expression of humility and gratitude towards the host country and other participants. Scott North, a professor of sociology at Osaka University, explained to the BBC in 2018: "With constant reminders throughout childhood, these behaviors become habits for a large part of the population."

The Japanese players were also exemplary

The exemplary attitude isn't limited to the stands. On the pitch, the Japanese players also applied this philosophy. An official FIFA photo, widely circulated, shows the Japanese team's locker room after the match: completely cleaned, tidy, and ready to be used again. No equipment had been left on the floor, no trace of the previous hours' activity. This is typical practice for the Japanese players, who thus extend onto the field the same mindset as their fans in the stands. Such consistency is rare and contributes to the national team's international reputation.

An immediate viral spread on social media

As with every edition, images of the stands being cleaned quickly circulated on social media. FIFA itself shared a video of the scene on its official X account (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a message celebrating the action.

One particularly striking anecdote was also shared: Jameis Winston, the quarterback for the New York Giants, who was at the stadium as a commentator for FOX, was filmed personally helping Japanese fans pick up trash. A symbolic image, illustrating the positive ripple effect of this type of gesture. Messages of admiration poured in from around the world on social media.

A collective lesson that transcends football

Beyond the sport itself, this gesture encapsulates everything that many admire in contemporary Japanese culture: a deep attachment to the collective, a sense of individual duty towards the community, and an internalized discipline free from external constraints. At a time when world football is often associated with more "contrasting" images—violence, vandalism, incidents in the stands—the ritual of Japanese fans offers a silent yet powerful counter-model.

For the next stage of their 2026 World Cup campaign, the team will face Tunisia on June 20 in Monterrey, Mexico, and then Sweden on June 25, again at Dallas Stadium. This will undoubtedly be an opportunity to repeat this now-iconic gesture.

With their blue bags in hand, their calm and focused demeanor, the Japanese fans once again transformed a World Cup match into a lesson in civic responsibility. In a world where striking images from stadiums are often associated with "excesses," the quiet dignity of the Blue Samurai reminds us that there is another way to love sport—and perhaps, more broadly, to live together.