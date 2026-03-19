"Friendflation": this subtle phenomenon that weakens some friendships

Going out, sharing a meal, going away for the weekend… these moments with friends are good for the soul and the heart. However, in recent years, a more "down-to-earth" factor has entered the equation: the budget. A word has emerged to describe this reality: "friendflation".

When inflation enters your friendships

"Friendflation" is a term that blends "friend" and "inflation." It refers to the impact of the rising cost of living on friendships. Since the 2020s, everyday expenses have increased, and leisure activities are no exception. Restaurants, travel, concerts, or even simple outings can represent a larger budget than before.

However, these activities often play a central role in how you maintain your relationships. As a result, a gap can appear between social habits and financial realities. Declining an invitation, suggesting a less expensive alternative, or spacing out outings—these adjustments, while perfectly legitimate, can sometimes be misunderstood.

@startoppodcast Dinners with friends, spontaneous getaways, weddings… What if friendship became a luxury? In this episode, we explore the phenomenon of “friendflation”—the financial pressure that creeps into our social circles. How can we maintain connections without breaking the bank? Can we say no without feeling guilty? And above all: how do we navigate the unspoken expectations that sometimes weigh heavily on our finances? Raymond Chabot partners with Startop Podcast to present a series of exclusive episodes. With offices throughout Quebec, their experts support individuals and businesses seeking concrete solutions to overcome their financial challenges. ♬ original sound - Startop Podcast

Money, that sensitive subject among friends

"Friendflation" highlights a topic many prefer to avoid: money in friendships . When financial means differ within a group, it can create uncomfortable situations. You might feel awkward saying no, or prefer to distance yourself rather than explain a budget constraint.

Conversely, those who are more financially comfortable don't always perceive these limits and continue to offer expensive activities, without intending to make anyone uncomfortable. This discrepancy can generate several feelings:

the feeling of no longer keeping up with the pace

a feeling of exclusion, even if involuntary

a difficulty in setting your limits

And yet, these emotions are legitimate. Your value as a friend is not measured by your ability to spend.

Friendships that adapt (and evolve)

Faced with these tensions, new ways of connecting are emerging. And they often have positive aspects. More and more people are choosing to:

simple and accessible activities, like a walk or a coffee at home

shorter or less frequent formats

more honest communication about the budget

These adjustments sometimes require shaking up certain habits. For example, the idea of systematically sharing expenses or going out more often may change. This adaptation can also strengthen bonds. It encourages refocusing friendship on what's essential: presence, listening, and shared moments, regardless of their cost.

The role of social media in social pressure

Social media sometimes amplifies this phenomenon. By showcasing idealized moments of life—dinners, trips, events—it can give the impression that these experiences are the norm. This staging can unconsciously create pressure: the pressure to "follow the crowd," even when it doesn't reflect your reality. You may then feel a disconnect between what you see and what you can (or want) to experience. This disconnect is not a failure: your friendships don't have to be a carefully curated display.

Towards more sincere relationships?

While "friendflation" can strain some friendships, it can also open the door to more authentic relationships. Talking about money with friends remains delicate, but it's gradually becoming more accepted. Putting your boundaries into words helps avoid misunderstandings and build more balanced relationships. This phenomenon highlights a simple truth: your friendships also evolve according to your life circumstances.

Ultimately, "friendflation" isn't just about money. It questions your expectations, your habits… and how you nurture your relationships. And sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't the most expensive, but those where you feel completely at ease, just as you are.