Water skiing: on the water since she was a child, she is now one of the best in the world

Society
Naila T.
@neillyross / Instagram

From a very young age, Canadian Neilly Ross has been immersed in the world of water skiing. Introduced to the sport early on, she literally grew up on the water, between intensive training and junior competitions. This early immersion in the world of water skiing allowed her to develop a solid technical foundation and a rare ease in the three major disciplines: tricks, slalom, and jumps.

A rapid progression towards the very highest level

Over the years, Neilly Ross has gradually established herself on the international scene. She participates in the biggest world competitions organized by the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, where she consistently delivers top-level performances. Her record includes world podium finishes in tricks, a discipline in which she particularly excels thanks to her precision and creativity on the water.

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A post shared by Neilly Ross (@neillyross)

Records and benchmark performances

The skier's career is also marked by exceptional performances, particularly in tricks where she has achieved some of the highest scores in her discipline. She has also achieved benchmark results on the international professional circuit. These performances have allowed her to consistently rank among the world's best in her category.

A complete and recognized athlete on the world circuit

Today, Neilly Ross is considered one of the leading figures in women's water skiing. Her versatility, consistency, and longevity at the highest level make her a role model for new generations. Between international competitions, records, and podium finishes, she continues to establish herself as a key athlete on the circuit.

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A post shared by Neilly Ross (@neillyross)

In short, having gone from childhood on the water to world podiums, Neilly Ross perfectly embodies the new generation of top-level water skiing. Her journey illustrates the importance of precocity, hard work, and passion in a demanding discipline where consistency makes all the difference.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
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