Search here...

This extraordinary fireworks display in Japan is sparking reactions all over the world.

Society
Naila T.
Photo d'illustration : Designecologist/Pexels

A pyrotechnic display of exceptional scale and power recently garnered attention in Japan. The yonshakudama, considered the pinnacle of Japanese pyrotechnics, was launched and aroused admiration for its spectacular dimensions and the visual effects it displayed in the sky.

A giant projectile at the heart of the show

In Japan, one of the most spectacular fireworks displays ever launched was the yonshakudama. This projectile weighs approximately 420 kg and measures 1.2 meters in diameter—dimensions far exceeding those of traditional fireworks used in most pyrotechnic festivals. Designed to produce a single, large-scale explosion, this type of projectile is typically used at popular events or special celebrations where pyrotechnics play a central role in the visual spectacle.

A massive explosion in the sky

When this giant firework is launched, it rises several hundred meters into the air before exploding in a burst of light and color. Some observers believe the visual effect of the explosion can reach a very wide diameter—sometimes nearly a kilometer—far exceeding that of conventional fireworks. This exceptional size makes the yonshakudama an impressive spectacle for spectators, and the event attracts the attention of pyrotechnics enthusiasts worldwide.

Reactions and virality

The sharing of videos and photos of the launch on social media quickly sparked a wave of online reactions. Many internet users shared the images, expressing their astonishment at the power and scale of the Japanese firework display. Some commentators highlighted the contrast between this gigantic explosion and more traditional fireworks, while others praised the technical skill required to launch such a projectile safely.

Beyond the spectacular performance, the firing of the yonshakudama illustrates the cultural and technical importance of pyrotechnics in Japan, where tradition, precision, and innovation converge. In the age of social media, these impressive images also help to promote a unique Japanese tradition, now observed and admired worldwide.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
Article précédent
In South Korea, baldness could soon be treated, and this is causing controversy.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In South Korea, baldness could soon be treated, and this is causing controversy.

What if hair loss became a public health issue? In South Korea, a presidential proposal has brought baldness...

Hundreds of old shoes washed up on a beach: no explanation yet

A scene worthy of a Gothic novel is unfolding on the beach at Ogmore-by-Sea, in South Wales. More...

Cyberbullying of Brigitte Macron: the verdict is in for the ten defendants

On January 5, 2026, a Paris court sentenced eight cyberbullies targeting Brigitte Macron to suspended prison sentences ranging...

Beyond purchasing power: in Iran, what freedoms are protesters demanding?

The protests that have been shaking Iran since late 2025 are no longer limited to purchasing power: they...

Crans-Montana: Skiers form a giant heart in a moving tribute

High in the snow-covered mountains of Crans-Montana, a timeless moment held the breath of an entire region. On...

Faced with a wave of loneliness among the elderly, China is relying on an unexpected solution

With nearly 70 million elderly people living alone and a third of the adult population expected to be...

© 2025 The Body Optimist