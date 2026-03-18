This professional surfer receives the first "maternity wildcard", a significant advancement in the sport.

The World Surf League has introduced a groundbreaking measure to support female athletes after maternity leave. French surfer Johanne Defay is the first beneficiary, marking a significant step forward in professional sport.

An unprecedented measure in professional surfing

The "maternity wildcard" was introduced by the World Surf League (WSL), the governing body for international surfing competitions. This provision allows an athlete to immediately return to the elite circuit after a break due to maternity leave.

In practical terms, this invitation guarantees Johanne Defay a place on the 2027 Championship Tour, which brings together the world's best female surfers. She will therefore not have to go through the qualifying competitions, known as the Challenger Series. This is a first in the history of the sport, and more broadly, a strong signal sent by an international sports organization.

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Johanne Defay, a career already marked by excellence

A major figure in French surfing, Johanne Defay has established herself over the years as one of the best surfers on the circuit. Notably, she became the first French Olympic medalist in surfing, winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In March 2025, she announced she was putting her career on hold before giving birth to her first child a few months later. Since then, she has resumed training, without participating in official competitions. This new wildcard entry now allows her to consider a return to the highest level under conditions suited to her career path.

An acknowledgment of the realities of motherhood in sport

The creation of this "maternity wildcard" is part of a broader discussion on the role of female athletes who are mothers in professional competitions. Historically, many athletes have faced career interruptions with no guarantee of regaining their previous level or ranking. The lack of suitable support systems could be a significant obstacle. With this initiative, the WSL acknowledges the specific challenges associated with motherhood and is attempting to provide a concrete solution. The goal is to allow female athletes to balance their careers and personal lives without being penalized in terms of competition.

An evolution that goes beyond the realm of surfing

While this measure currently applies to professional surfing, it is part of a broader trend observed in several sports. In recent years, some federations and organizations have begun adapting their rules to better support athletes after pregnancy, particularly regarding protected rankings and conditions for returning to competition. In this context, the World Surf League's initiative could inspire other sports bodies to implement similar programs.

Other athletes involved

Johanne Defay is not the only one to benefit from this development. Another maternity wildcard has also been awarded to Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb for the 2027 season. This double award confirms the WSL's commitment to making this a long-term measure, rather than a one-off initiative. Reactions from the sporting world have been generally positive, highlighting the importance of such changes for better consideration of athletes' life paths.

In summary, the awarding of the first maternity wildcard to Johanne Defay marks a significant step in the evolution of professional sport. By recognizing the realities of motherhood, the World Surf League is paving the way for more inclusive practices. Beyond surfing, this initiative raises the question of adapting sporting structures to the personal journeys of athletes and could contribute to lasting changes in the rules of the game.