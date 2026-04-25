Rethinking one's career at 45: a growing trend

Long associated with a risky gamble or a belated reassessment, career change after 45 is now an increasingly common reality. Around the world, many working professionals are choosing to reinvent their career paths midway through their professional lives. What was once a discreet movement has now become a major trend.

A desire for change that transcends borders

Changing careers is no longer an exception. Major international studies confirm a clear shift in behavior. The international strategy consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that approximately 40% of employees are considering leaving their jobs in the coming years. For its part, Microsoft, in its Work Trend Index , observes that more than 40% of workers worldwide are considering a change of job or career.

In the United States, the Pew Research Center also observes that career transitions in adulthood are increasingly common, often driven by a search for meaning or better working conditions. These figures paint a clear picture: the need for professional renewal has never been so widespread.

At 45, a natural turning point

Turning 45 often serves as a point of reflection. At this stage, many professionals already possess solid experience but also feel the need to evolve their career path. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) emphasizes that an increasing number of experienced workers are undertaking training or career changes to "keep pace" with a changing job market.

This life stage often coincides with a personal and professional assessment: what you have built, what you wish to keep, and what you might want to transform. With longer careers, these transitions are no longer just possible; they sometimes become strategic.

A world of work in constant flux

The traditional model of a single career within a single company is disappearing. The World Economic Forum explains that today's workers will likely change jobs several times throughout their lives.

The reasons include automation, technological advancements, and the rapid transformation of business sectors. According to his analysis, a significant portion of current skills could become obsolete in the coming years. In this context, the ability to adapt, learn, and reposition oneself becomes a true professional asset.

Training, the driving force behind new career paths

In the face of these changes, continuing education takes on a central role. UNESCO emphasizes that lifelong learning is essential to support career transitions. In OECD countries, many adults participate in training programs each year, whether for complete career changes or skills adaptations. For those over 45, these programs enhance their employability, allow them to explore new fields, and facilitate a more gradual and secure transition.

Very human motivations behind the change

Behind the figures, the reasons for these career changes remain deeply personal. International surveys identify three main drivers: the search for meaning, work-life balance, and improved working conditions. From the age of 45, these aspirations often become more pronounced. It's no longer just about career advancement, but about aligning it more closely with one's values, lifestyle, and deepest desires.

The brakes are still very much present.

Despite this momentum, changing careers mid-career is not always easy. Several obstacles remain: financial security, fear of the unknown, and certain forms of age discrimination. The OECD emphasizes that older workers may still face difficulties accessing certain opportunities, even though training and support policies are gradually evolving.

A sustainable evolution of the professional world

Changing careers after 45 is not a passing fad. It reflects profound transformations: longer working lives, rapidly evolving professions, and a growing desire to find work that is more aligned with one's values. The World Economic Forum believes that the ability to reinvent oneself will become one of the most important skills in the coming decades.

Ultimately, changing careers at 45 is no longer an "exceptional break." It's increasingly a normal step in longer and more flexible professional paths. Rethinking one's trajectory in midlife is therefore not a sign of instability, but rather a modern way to adapt one's professional life to a constantly evolving world, while remaining true to one's deepest aspirations.