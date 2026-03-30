Growing up with smartphones: an IQ advantage for Millennials, according to a study

Screens are part of your daily life, but their impact on the brain remains a subject of debate. Some research suggests that Millennials benefited from a more favorable environment for cognitive development. This idea is as intriguing as it is thought-provoking in its portrayal of our relationship with technology.

A generation caught between two worlds

Millennials, born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, grew up during a pivotal period. Their childhood unfolded without ubiquitous smartphones or social media, with internet access often coming later and becoming more limited.

This detail makes a big difference. Their cognitive development largely took place in an environment less saturated with notifications, demands, and screens. As a result, there's more room for activities that require time and attention, such as reading, creative play, or learning without constant interruptions.

For some researchers, this context may have fostered a greater capacity for concentration and in-depth analysis. A kind of calmer mental training ground, where the brain could develop at its own pace.

Screens: friends or false friends of attention?

Today, the situation has changed. Screens are everywhere, and with them a multitude of rapid stimuli: messages, videos, short content, and constant notifications. Neuroscientist Jared Cooney Horvath, a learning specialist, explains that "this frequent exposure can influence how the brain processes information." The brain adapts, but not always in the direction of sustained concentration.

Some studies suggest a possible impact on sustained attention, memory, and the ability to immerse oneself in a subject for extended periods. Constantly switching between pieces of information might tempt you to prioritize speed over depth. International education reports have also observed changes in academic performance, fueling questions about the role of digital tools in learning.

An advantage… but not an absolute rule

Does this mean Millennials have an "IQ advantage"? Not so fast. Experts emphasize a crucial point: cognitive development doesn't depend solely on screens. Education, family environment, access to culture, personal curiosity, and living conditions all play an equally important role.

In other words, growing up without a smartphone doesn't automatically guarantee better intellectual abilities, just as growing up with screens doesn't condemn your attention span. What research shows are trends, not definitive conclusions. And above all, it encourages us to reflect on how we use digital tools.

Digital technology also has many advantages

Because yes, technology also has serious advantages. Instant access to information, varied educational resources, interactive formats: screens can be formidable allies for learning, exploring and developing your skills.

It all depends on how you use it. Watching passive content continuously doesn't have the same effect as following an online course, reading an in-depth article, or learning a new skill. The goal isn't to demonize screens, but to find a balance that respects your pace, your attention span, and your learning style.

Towards new ways of learning

The rapid evolution of technology has profoundly transformed learning habits. Today, you navigate between short formats and long content, between immediacy and reflection. This new landscape requires adaptation: knowing how to concentrate despite distractions, taking breaks, and choosing content that truly nourishes your mind.

The idea that Millennials benefited from a less connected childhood only underscores one thing: your environment influences your brain. However, nothing is set in stone. Your capacity to learn, concentrate, and grow remains alive, flexible, and adaptable.

Ultimately, more than a generational issue, it's an invitation to take back control of your digital habits, respecting your brain, your energy, and your unique way of functioning.