Why are nearly one in two young people no longer answering the phone, according to a study?

Your phone rings… and you hesitate to answer? You're not alone. A study reveals that a significant proportion of young adults prefer to avoid calls. Behind this reflex lies not a lack of interest in others, but a profound transformation in the way we communicate.

The phone call, a source of pressure for some

According to a survey of 18-34 year olds, nearly one in two young people say they don't like making phone calls. Many even go so far as to ignore incoming calls, especially from unknown numbers.

One of the main reasons is the spontaneity required by a phone call. Unlike a text message, you have to answer immediately, without having time to think about what you'll say or prepare. This immediacy can create a sense of pressure, or even discomfort.

Psychologist Elena Touroni explains that some people unconsciously associate phone calls with important, even negative, announcements. As a result, the mere ringing of the phone can be enough to create tension. This isn't a lack of sociability, but rather an emotional reaction to the unexpected.

The convenience of messages at your own pace

Faced with this pressure, many young people are turning to more flexible formats. Text messages, instant messaging apps, and voice notes have become the top choices. Why? Because they allow you to respond at your own pace. You can take the time to formulate your reply, reread your message, or even wait until you feel ready.

Voice messages, in particular, are proving very popular. They offer an appealing compromise: you can convey your voice and emotions without being tied to a live interaction. This allows you to maintain a degree of control over the exchange, which can be reassuring. This mode of communication fits perfectly into a daily life filled with numerous demands and where everyone is trying to manage their energy.

A generational shift in habits

This phenomenon can also be explained by a generational shift. Today's young adults grew up with text messaging, messaging apps, and social media. Their communication style has been shaped by these tools. Unlike phone calls, text messages allow users to choose when to reply. This flexibility is often seen as better suited to a busy, multitasking lifestyle.

Another factor to consider is the increase in unwanted calls. Sales calls, spam, fraud attempts… these experiences have heightened distrust of unknown numbers. Filtering calls then becomes a way to protect oneself. Thus, not answering doesn't mean severing ties, but rather choosing how you wish to interact.

A new way to stay connected

Technological advancements have profoundly transformed everyday interactions. Today, communicating no longer necessarily means speaking face-to-face. Messaging apps allow for quick exchanges while respecting everyone's pace. You can be present in the conversation without being immediately available, which redefines the rules of communication.

This doesn't mean that phone calls have disappeared. They remain the preferred method in certain situations: emergencies, important discussions, or the need for quick clarification, but they are no longer the norm. What this study shows is primarily an adaptation to modern tools and individual needs. Between the search for convenience, time management, and the desire to control their interactions, young people are reinventing how they stay connected.

Ultimately, whether or not to answer a call isn't a matter of politeness or interest. It's a matter of preference, balance, and well-being in your communication style.