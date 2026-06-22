Why is this female referee provoking misogynistic comments at the World Cup?

Society
Léa Michel
@tori.penso / Instagram

Three years after Stéphanie Frappart made history at the Men's World Cup, another symbolic milestone has been reached. American soccer referee Tori Penso has become the second woman to officiate at a Men's World Cup. This achievement has been hailed for its historic nature, but has also been met with mixed reactions on social media. Between recognition and criticism, her journey highlights the tensions that still exist within soccer.

A historic milestone that marks modern football

On June 18th, Tori Penso officiated a Group A match between the Czech Republic and South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. This appointment follows a trend already initiated by Stéphanie Frappart at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This nomination is not merely symbolic; it confirms the slow but real progress of women in top-level refereeing. Long confined to a male-dominated field, this sector is now opening up to diverse profiles, capable of bringing rigor, composure, and excellence to the biggest international stages.

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A post shared by Tori Penso (@tori.penso)

Mixed reactions on social media

As is often the case with a development perceived as "new," reactions were mixed. Some internet users expressed criticism, arguing that "men's matches should remain officiated by men." Conversely, many observers praised the decision as consistent with the evolution of modern football. For them, Tori Penso's presence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is a given, provided he demonstrates the necessary competence. This recurring debate primarily reveals deeply ingrained perceptions, where roles are sometimes associated with stereotypes rather than actual abilities.

A solid and inspiring professional career

Tori Penso's career path commands respect. Before dedicating herself fully to refereeing, she worked in digital marketing. She then chose an ambitious career change, driven by a deep passion for the game and the demands of top-level competition. Her experience speaks for itself: she officiated the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, won by Spain, as well as several matches in major international competitions. She was also the first woman of the 21st century to referee a Major League Soccer match, and then the first to officiate a qualifying match for a Men's World Cup. All these milestones illustrate a trajectory built on seriousness, consistency, and determination.

Obstacles that reveal a long struggle

The path, however, has not been easy. American football referee Tori Penso revealed that she considered quitting refereeing after a violent incident during a youth game. After the game, she was reportedly confronted by several individuals, a particularly traumatic moment in her career. This incident serves as a reminder that women's access to certain sports positions has long been met with significant resistance. Despite this, she persevered, transforming these difficulties into a driving force for success.

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A post shared by Tori Penso (@tori.penso)

An evolution that goes beyond the field

Beyond football, Tori Penso's situation illustrates a broader issue: the place of women in historically male-dominated environments. The misogynistic comments that still accompany some of her appointments often reveal more about persistent prejudices than about her competence. Her career demonstrates a simple truth: expertise, mastery, and legitimacy are not dependent on gender.

Ultimately, every game officiated by American soccer referee Tori Penso helps normalize a high-level female presence in international officiating. And as these trajectories take hold, soccer continues to evolve, becoming more open, diverse, and confident in talent, regardless of its nature.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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