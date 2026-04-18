Short hair is enchanting, seductive, and transcends decades without ever going out of style. From Jean Seberg in the 1950s to Halle Berry today, the short haircut stands out as a bold, elegant, and profoundly versatile choice.

It adapts to all hair types, all body shapes and all personalities.

Here we offer you a complete overview of must-have haircuts, advice according to your face shape , styling techniques, daily styling ideas, trendy accessories and the many advantages of short hair.

Why choose a short haircut: the advantages you should know

Opting for a short haircut is first and foremost about saving time. Washing is quick, drying is reduced, and styling becomes almost instinctive.

In summer, the absence of hair at the nape of the neck provides appreciable comfort on a daily basis.

The short cut naturally frames the face. The eye is drawn directly to the features, the neck, and the eyes themselves. This effect of an open face creates a look that is both modern and sophisticated, regardless of the setting.

Short hairstyles also prove to be very versatile. The same bob can be worn straight in the morning and wavy in the evening.

It suits all ages, from fine hair to colored curls , and adapts to every personality. For damaged hair, it offers a liberating fresh start. In many ways, it's universal.

Popular short haircuts according to your profile

The pixie and the flapper, classics revisited

The pixie cut remains an absolute classic. Popularized in the 1950s by actress Jean Seberg , it is particularly suited to fine features and fine hair .

Slightly layered on top and finished with gel or styling wax , it gains in elegance.

It comes in countless variations, from the classic version to the bold platinum .

The boyish haircut , very short and minimalist, requires great precision in its contours. It displays a decidedly modern style.

The buzz cut , on the other hand, shaves the hair to just a few millimeters. Radical and trendy, it's for the truly daring.

The bob, the undercut, and urban haircuts

The bob comes in many forms: inverted, mid-length, layered, straight or wavy , with or without bangs.

The undercut retains length on top while shaving the sides, offering a result that can be styled in multiple ways.

The bowl cut and the short bob are making a strong comeback on the catwalks for a bold urban style .

Which short haircut to choose according to your face shape

The oval face is the most versatile: it can wear almost any short hairstyle without any particular restrictions. The round face, on the other hand, benefits from being slimmed down by a pixie cut with bangs and long, thin sides, which creates a more elongated silhouette.

A square face is enhanced with layered cuts with bangs or a graduated bob, which refocuses attention on the eyes rather than on angular areas.

Heart-shaped faces appreciate a bob with long, side-swept bangs or an asymmetrical cut with volume on top to balance the chin.

For a high forehead, long bangs provide welcome visual balance. Remember the general rule : side-swept bangs instantly feminize any short haircut, even the most daring.

Hairstyle ideas to enhance short hair every day

Short hair offers more styling possibilities than you might think. Here are a few easy ideas to keep things interesting:

Off-center parting with tied ribbon : a fabric ribbon falls delicately along the hair for a romantic effect.

: a fabric ribbon falls delicately along the hair for a romantic effect. Slick bob with graphic pins : pins arranged symmetrically around the face create a structured and chic look.

: pins arranged symmetrically around the face create a structured and chic look. Half-up messy on curly hair : a half-up messy bun with two free strands framing the face.

: a half-up messy bun with two free strands framing the face. High half-ponytail in the style of the 1960s : the tips are slightly turned outwards for a deliberate vintage effect.

: the tips are slightly turned outwards for a deliberate vintage effect. Mini front braids : two thin braids frame the face for a delicate and trendy touch.

The voluminous half-updo held in place by a clip is perfect for short hair that is growing out .

These hairstyles require no advanced techniques and allow you to easily vary your looks.

Styling products and techniques for short hair

Styling wax and pomade provide a soft, shiny finish without making hair sticky. Styling gel is suitable for a wet look or a beachy look, depending on the level of hold.

Styling mousse adds volume and refreshes the hairstyle the next morning.

Styling powder is applied to the roots for hold and volume. Dry shampoo provides a quick refresh. Hairspray , sprayed from 20 cm away, ensures long-lasting hold and protects against UV rays.

Combining hairspray and styling wax at the roots guarantees both hold and shine .

For a sleek look, a flat paddle brush is ideal for blow-drying. For faster drying, a skeleton brush effectively structures the roots.

A small amount of product is all you need for a natural finish. We recommend a visit to the hairdresser every four to six weeks to maintain the shape of the cut.

Iconic accessories and inspiration for short hair

Accessories can radically transform a short hairstyle . A fabric ribbon tied to the side adds a romantic touch. Fine hairpins arranged graphically create a structured and sophisticated look.

Oversized hair clips and decorative barrettes are reminiscent of the 90s aesthetic.

On bad hair days, these accessories instantly restore style effortlessly. They are a valuable resource when hair doesn't naturally hold its shape well.

The great icons of the short haircut have left their mark: Twiggy in the 60s, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington in the 90s, who proved that the short haircut liberates style and marks a turning point.

Jennifer Lawrence , Anne Hathaway , Michelle Williams , and Miley Cyrus continue this legacy with elegance today. Short haircuts remain at the forefront of trends, from the Fashion Week runways to the streets worldwide, season after season.