These habits damage hair without us realizing it.

Dull, brittle, or split ends? It's neither a tragedy nor inevitable, and certainly not a reason to feel guilty. It can happen to anyone. If the condition of your hair bothers you and you want to restore its vitality, a few daily habits simply need to be reviewed.

Heat, a reflex that weakens the hair lengths

Hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons are often part of a beauty routine. However, when used very regularly or at high temperatures, they can dry out the hair fiber and promote breakage. The good news? There's no need to banish them. Reducing their frequency of use, opting for a lower temperature, and applying a heat protectant before styling can already help limit their impact.

Washing your hair too frequently can unbalance the scalp

Washing your hair every day isn't necessarily the best approach. Frequent shampooing, especially with very hot water, can strip the scalp of its natural protective film. In response, the scalp may produce even more sebum, making hair appear greasy even faster. Gradually reducing the frequency of washing and using lukewarm water often helps maintain the hair's natural balance.

Be careful when detangling wet hair.

When wet, hair is more supple... but also more fragile. Vigorous brushing or using an unsuitable brush can then cause breakage. To preserve the lengths, it's best to use a wide-tooth comb or a brush designed for wet hair. Always start at the ends before gently working your way up to the roots: a simple step that makes all the difference.

Very tight hairstyles are not always your friend.

Tight ponytails, sleek buns, or very tight braids offer a flawless look, but they put a lot of strain on the roots. Over time, this repeated tension can weaken the hair and lead to localized hair loss. Alternating hairstyles, wearing them a little looser, and choosing softer hair ties helps to reduce this daily stress.

The tips also need attention

Putting off a hair appointment indefinitely doesn't help already weakened ends. Split ends tend to travel up the hair shaft, which can make the lengths look less neat. The same goes for hair care: skipping conditioner or a hair mask deprives hair of valuable nourishment and hydration. Regular trims and appropriate treatments help keep hair soft, shiny, and manageable.

Small gestures that change everything

Preserving your hair doesn't necessarily require overhauling your entire routine. A few simple habits can make all the difference:

Limit the use of heating appliances.

Space out shampoos when possible.

Detangle hair gently.

Alternate hairstyles to avoid constant tension.

Hydrate the lengths with suitable treatments.

Sleep on a satin pillowcase and protect your hair from the sun or chlorine when necessary.

Over time, these small adjustments help to preserve the strength, suppleness, and shine of the hair.

Having dull, brittle, or split ends doesn't define the beauty of your hair. It's a common situation with many possible causes. If you want to restore its shine, often all it takes is reviewing a few daily habits. By adopting a gentler, more respectful routine, you give your hair the best conditions to reveal its full potential.