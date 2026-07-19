This Japanese scalp massage may promote healthier hair

What if taking care of your hair started with a few minutes of relaxation? Straight from Japan, scalp massage, popularized by the "head spa," is emerging as a wellness ritual that's as pleasant as it is intriguing. While its soothing effect is undeniable, some studies suggest it could also contribute to stronger hair.

The "head spa", a ritual that invites relaxation

In Japan, a "head spa" is much more than just a hair treatment. This ritual combines a meticulous scalp cleansing with slow, precise massages. The goal is to release tension, provide a profound sense of well-being, and offer special attention to the scalp, often neglected in beauty routines. This sensory experience is now captivating audiences far beyond Japan's borders, driven by a desire to slow down and take care of oneself while promoting healthy hair .

Encouraging research for hair

Beyond its relaxing aspect, scalp massage has also attracted the interest of researchers. A Japanese study published in 2016 in the journal Eplasty observed the effects of daily massage performed over 24 weeks. Participants showed an increase in hair thickness over time.

According to scientists, this mechanical stimulation could act on certain scalp cells involved in the hair growth cycle. Other studies, based on feedback from several hundred participants, have also reported promising results regarding hair density.

A better stimulated scalp

Massage is also known to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp. Improved blood flow can create a more favorable environment for hair follicles, which are essential for hair growth. Another significant benefit is that this relaxing moment helps release accumulated tension and reduce stress. Stress can sometimes be associated with increased hair loss. While not acting as a direct treatment, this ritual contributes to the overall well-being of the scalp.

A gesture of well-being, not a miracle solution

While these results are encouraging, they should be interpreted with caution. The available studies are based on a limited number of participants, and the observed benefits are gradual. Scalp massage is not a substitute for medical treatment in cases of significant or persistent hair loss.

On the other hand, it's an excellent addition to a hair care routine. Easy to incorporate into your daily life, it offers a moment of relaxation while caring for your scalp. A few minutes are all it takes to transform this simple step into a true wellness break, resulting in hair that thrives in an environment more conducive to its health and vitality.