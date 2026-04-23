Pregnancy transforms the body profoundly. Skin, hair, nails: everything changes under the influence of hormones. Choosing the right beauty products for pregnant women then becomes a priority.

There's no question of going without care, but it's important to know which formulas to favor and which to avoid. We guide you through this essential topic with reliable and practical information.

Why cosmetic care for pregnant women deserves special attention

During pregnancy , the skin becomes more sensitive, sometimes drier, sometimes oilier. Hormonal changes alter its natural balance.

What you used to apply without any problems may now irritate or even cause unexpected reactions. Skin needs change throughout the trimesters.

What many people don't know is that some cosmetic substances cross the skin barrier and can pass into the bloodstream.

According to a study published in 2021 by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM), several common cosmetic ingredients present a potential risk to the fetus.

This scientific reality justifies a complete rethink of one's beauty routine.

We believe that every woman deserves to be supported with kindness in this process.

Far from imposing arbitrary restrictions, the goal is to offer safe and effective alternatives for continuing to take care of oneself throughout these nine months. Beauty doesn't end with motherhood: it reinvents itself.

Ingredients to absolutely avoid in your pregnancy cosmetics

Before choosing a suitable treatment, it is important to know which ingredients to avoid. Some ingredients, common in conventional formulas, are not recommended or even contraindicated during pregnancy.

Here are the main things to look out for carefully on the labels.

Retinol and its derivatives (retinoids, concentrated vitamin A) are at the top of the list. These highly sought-after anti-aging ingredients are strictly contraindicated during pregnancy.

Studies have shown their teratogenicity at high doses, meaning their ability to induce birth defects. They are found in anti-wrinkle creams, firming serums, and some hair products.

Endocrine disruptors are another major concern. Parabens, triclosan, and certain chemical sunscreens like oxybenzone: all these compounds mimic the action of hormones in the body.

The European Union banned several of them in 2022 , strengthening regulations on cosmetics intended for women of childbearing age.

Essential oils, often perceived as natural and therefore harmless, can also pose a problem. Sage, cinnamon, eucalyptus in high doses, and rosemary: these oils are not recommended during at least the first trimester.

Even "natural" or "organic" formulas are not automatically compatible with pregnancy.

Finally, concentrated exfoliating acids (AHAs, high-concentration BHAs) require caution. Moderate use of certain mild acids is still possible, but formulas with high salicylic or glycolic acid content should be avoided.

It is better to opt for gentle mechanical scrubs or more delicate active ingredients.

The best facial treatments adapted to skin during pregnancy

Good news: there is still a wide variety of pregnancy-compatible facial care products to maintain a complete beauty routine.

Hydration remains the top priority. Skin, subject to hormonal fluctuations, often requires more water and lipids to stay comfortable.

Hyaluronic acid is an excellent ally. Naturally present in the body, it deeply hydrates without any identified risk to the fetus.

Many pregnancy cosmetic brands incorporate this active ingredient into their serum and day cream formulas. It is suitable for all skin types, including the most sensitive or reactive.

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) is another popular option. It evens out skin tone, reduces pigment spots — very common during pregnancy in the form of melasma or chloasma — and strengthens the skin barrier.

Brands like Bioderma or La Roche-Posay offer well-tolerated skincare products that are dermatologically tested.

Aloe vera, chamomile, and calendula extract: these soothing and well-documented ingredients fit perfectly into a gentle routine. They calm redness, soothe irritations, and support skin regeneration without any known risks.

For makeup, we recommend checking ingredient lists with the same care. Some foundations contain chemical sunscreens that should be avoided.

Mineral formulas, based on zinc oxide or titanium dioxide (physical filters), represent a more reassuring alternative.

Preventing stretch marks: which body products to choose during pregnancy

The issue of stretch marks inevitably arises in the first few weeks. The stomach, breasts, hips, thighs: all these areas gradually widen.

Preventing the appearance of stretch marks begins first and foremost with intensive and regular hydration of the skin, ideally from the first trimester.

Rosehip seed oil is highly valued for its regenerative properties. Rich in essential fatty acids, it supports skin elasticity and promotes its adaptation to morphological changes.

Unrefined shea butter offers similar protection, with a more enveloping texture, particularly appreciated during the winter months.

Sweet almond oil, a classic and readily available option, remains one of the safest choices. Known since antiquity for its nourishing properties , it contains vitamins E and A in a natural, non-concentrated form, making it safe for use during pregnancy.

It can be used pure or mixed with other vegetable oils.

Specific anti-stretch mark formulas exist on the market, offered notably by Mustela , Weleda or Nuxe . They generally combine several oils, plant extracts and vitamin E.

Before making any purchase, we recommend checking for the absence of retinol and potentially undesirable essential oils in the composition.

Daily application, ideally twice a day, after showering on slightly damp skin, maximizes the absorption of active ingredients.

A gentle massage with circular movements also stimulates local microcirculation and provides a precious moment of well-being during pregnancy.

Hair care during pregnancy: choosing the right products for your hair

Hair also changes during pregnancy. Under the influence of estrogen, it often grows faster and appears thicker. But some women experience the opposite: dryness, brittleness, and premature hair loss.

Hair care routines therefore deserve to be reviewed in the same way as facial care routines.

Chemical hair dyes have been the subject of debate for a long time. According to the recommendations of the French Society of Dermatology, permanent hair dyes are not recommended during the first trimester, as a precaution.

From the second trimester onwards, their use should be discussed with a healthcare professional. Natural henna-based plant-based hair dyes offer an alternative free of ammonia, resorcinol, and peroxide.

For shampoos and conditioners, choose formulas without harsh sulfates or heavy silicones. Cosmos Organic or Ecocert certified ranges guarantee the absence of many controversial compounds.

Brands like Natessance or Cattier offer hair care lines specifically designed for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Homemade hair masks made with coconut oil, honey, or avocado are simple and effective options. These natural ingredients nourish dry and damaged hair without any risk.

A hair mask once a week is enough to maintain beautiful hair throughout the nine months.

Hygiene and intimate care for pregnant women: what precautions to take

Intimate hygiene deserves special attention during pregnancy. The vaginal mucosa becomes more sensitive and the vaginal pH changes.

Using unsuitable hygiene products can disrupt the natural flora and promote infections, which are already more frequent during pregnancy.

We recommend intimate wash gels with a physiological pH , free of fragrance, dyes, and harsh preservatives. Formulas based on lactic acid respect the natural balance of the vaginal flora.

Ranges like Saforelle or Sebamed 's dermatological references are well documented and widely used.

Scented wipes, intimate deodorants, concentrated bubble baths: these are all products to avoid. They disrupt the delicate balance of the intimate area and can cause irritation or yeast infections.

Simple hygiene, with a suitable product and lukewarm water, remains the best approach.

For breasts, which begin preparing for breastfeeding during pregnancy, specific care is beneficial. Creams containing lanolin or calendula oil help prepare the nipples and prevent cracking.

These formulas are generally compatible with pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Sun protection during pregnancy: choosing the right sunscreen

Pregnancy increases the skin's sensitivity to UV rays. The pregnancy mask (chloasma) is directly linked to sun exposure combined with pregnancy hormones.

Sun protection therefore becomes essential , even on a daily basis, even in winter, from the beginning of pregnancy.

Sunscreens are divided into two categories: chemical and physical (or mineral). Chemical filters such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, or octocrylene are potential endocrine disruptors.

We prefer mineral filters based on zinc oxide or titanium dioxide , which act by reflecting UV rays and do not penetrate the skin.

Some brands now offer sunscreens specifically formulated for pregnant women. These formulas, free of fragrance, controversial preservatives, and chemical filters, meet the strictest safety requirements.

An SPF 50 index is recommended for exposed areas, including the face, décolletage and arms.

In the case of pregnancy spots that have already appeared, some gentle depigmenting agents can be considered: low concentration vitamin C, niacinamide, licorice extract.

On the other hand, high doses of azelaic acid or hydroquinone (still used in some countries) should be avoided during pregnancy.

Carefully decipher the labels of your pregnancy cosmetic products

Reading an INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list can seem intimidating. However, a few simple steps are all it takes to identify problematic formulas.

The list of ingredients is established in descending order of concentration: the first elements are the most present in the product.

Mobile apps like INCI Beauty or Yuka allow you to scan barcodes and get an instant analysis of ingredients. They highlight components that may be risky during pregnancy and suggest alternatives.

These tools, which have been widely used since 2019, have largely contributed to raising awareness among pregnant women about the issues surrounding cosmetic formulations.

Some labels provide additional guarantees: Cosmos Organic, Ecocert, Natrue or the mention "tested under dermatological control" indicate a more rigorous formulation approach.

While not absolute guarantees, they are good indicators when choosing a treatment suitable for pregnancy.

We encourage you not to hesitate to seek advice from a dermatologist or midwife.

These healthcare professionals are well acquainted with skin problems related to pregnancy and can guide you towards formulas adapted to each profile and each trimester.

Pregnancy beauty routine: building a coherent and adapted program

Establishing a safe beauty routine during pregnancy doesn't require a complete overhaul at once. A gradual approach, trimester by trimester, allows you to identify the necessary adjustments without stress.

The key is to go at your own pace, while calmly gathering information.

In the first quarter, the priority is to eliminate risky ingredients. We review foundation, day cream, serum, shampoo.

This is also the time to introduce preventative vegetable oils to prepare the skin for future morphological changes.

In the second trimester, skin needs become more specific. The belly rounds out, the breasts change in size, and the legs bear more pressure .

Targeted treatments complete the routine: body oils, creams for heavy legs, and foot care. Some women appreciate cocoa butter massages for their soothing and nourishing effect.

In the third trimester, the body undergoes its maximum transformation. Tight skin and various discomforts require even more intensive care.

Rich formulas, gentle plant-based baths (colloidal oatmeal, mallow), treatment oils for areas of tension: everything contributes to daily well-being.

Organizing your beauty budget by quarter also allows you to better manage it. A few well-chosen products are enough to cover your essential needs.

No need for an entire pharmacy: a multi-purpose body oil, a moisturizing face cream, SPF 50 sunscreen and a gentle intimate wash gel already provide a solid foundation.

What the experts say: advice from healthcare professionals on pregnancy cosmetics

Midwives, dermatologists, and gynecologists agree on a few key principles. Initially, transparency with your doctor or midwife regarding your cosmetic routine is essential.

Some women are unaware that they are using products incompatible with pregnancy, simply because they have not spoken to their practitioner about it.

The French National College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (CNGOF) has been recommending for several years limiting exposure to endocrine disruptors during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

This recommendation includes cosmetics, household products, and food. A comprehensive approach to reducing exposure remains the most effective strategy.

Dermatologists like Professor Laurent Misery, a recognized specialist in sensitive skin, remind us that "the skin is not an impermeable barrier".

Some molecules do indeed penetrate the body, particularly in the form of essential oils or fat-soluble active ingredients. This reality justifies vigilance, without, however, descending into cosmetic paranoia.

We take away from these expert recommendations that a balanced approach is necessary: neither negligence nor excessive worry.

Taking care of yourself during pregnancy is not only possible, but desirable, provided you make informed choices and rely on reliable sources.

A practical guide to serene beauty throughout pregnancy

To sum up, here is what we remember about the essentials regarding beauty products suitable for pregnant women .

The list of ingredients to avoid is clear: retinol, risky essential oils, endocrine disruptors, high-concentration exfoliating acids, chemical sunscreens.

These compounds don't deserve a place in your toiletry bag for nine months.

The safe and effective active ingredients are numerous: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, gentle vitamin C, vegetable oils (sweet almond, rosehip, coconut), shea butter, aloe vera, calendula, zinc oxide.

These ingredients cover almost all of a pregnant woman's skincare needs , from face to body and hair.

Labels and certifications (Cosmos Organic, Ecocert) as well as INCI decoding applications represent valuable aids on a daily basis.

Healthcare professionals remain your best point of contact to validate your cosmetic choices according to your profile and medical history.

Finally, let us remember that taking care of oneself during pregnancy contributes to overall well-being, both emotional and physical.

These moments of self-care, these tailored beauty rituals, are also opportunities to reconnect with your changing body, to support it with gentleness and care. Pregnancy is a unique adventure: the care you give it is just as unique.