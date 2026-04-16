Every year, Halloween inspires millions of people around the world to transform their appearance. Among all the possible costumes, vampire makeup for women remains a must-have.

It rests on three essential pillars: a pale and livid complexion , smoky eyes worked in black and red, and dark and intense lips.

Whether you are a beginner or experienced, this tutorial guides you step by step towards a terribly sensational result.

Even better, this look suits all body types and comes in a refined glamorous version or a dramatic gothic version depending on your desires.

What materials are needed to create a vampire makeup look for women?

Before starting, gathering the right products is essential. A light, long-lasting foundation , a mattifying primer, and a white or translucent powder form the base of the complexion.

Add a silver or gold highlighter to create a striking contrast with the desired paleness.

For the eyes, opt for highly pigmented eyeshadows in black, red and burgundy, as well as a black cream eyeshadow to build the smoky effect.

Eyebrow pencil, concealer, black and red eyeliner pencils, black and white liquid eyeliner, and white body paint complete this arsenal.

A volumizing black mascara and false eyelashes guarantee a dramatic and mysterious look.

For the lips, plan on using a burgundy red lip liner , a dark lipstick and an optional gloss.

Accessories such as fake blood, colored contact lenses and setting spray complete the look.

Blending brushes, eyeliner brushes and flat brushes for precise and professional work

Highly pigmented black, red and burgundy eyeshadows for an intense eyeshadow effect

Light foundation, mattifying primer and translucent powder for a successful pale complexion

Colored contact lenses, fake blood, and fangs for the scary finishing touches

The quality of the brushes largely determines the final result. A good blending brush transforms a clumsy smoky eye into a sophisticated creation.

How to prepare and work on the vampire complexion?

A base is the foundation of any successful outfit. First, apply a mattifying primer to smooth the skin, minimize pores, and ensure a flawless look all evening.

This preparatory step makes all the difference.

Next, choose a foundation one to two shades lighter than your natural skin tone. Apply it evenly to your face and neck using a brush or sponge.

The translucent or white powder then mattifies the whole and accentuates the livid porcelain effect so characteristic of the vampiric look.

Contouring plays a central role in this transformation. Use a very dark shade to hollow out the face and simulate a disturbing, undead appearance.

Apply contouring powder to the hairline, under the cheekbones while pouting, and around the bridge of the nose. A cool bronzer sculpts the cheekbones in vampish tones.

Finally, a silver or gold highlighter applied to the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose and the Cupid's bow creates a luminous contrast with the overall paleness of the complexion.

How to create an intense and dark vampire eye makeup look?

Create the smoky, charcoal eye

Start by drawing strong, bold eyebrows with a pencil or powder. Then apply concealer under the brow with a flat brush, and finally apply a base to the eyelid.

This step ensures perfect hold of the eyeshadow.

Apply a black cream eyeshadow all over the eyelid and blend it carefully. Enhance this smoky eye with highly pigmented eyeshadows in black, plum, burgundy, or purple in the outer corner of the eye.

Add a red eyeshadow in a gradient to broaden the effect, then a dark red eyeshadow under the eye. This intense, sculpted look is the signature of a vampire.

Finalize the look with lines and volumes

Line your lower lash line with black pencil for a captivating halo effect . Apply red eyeliner under your eye, then a thicker line of black eyeliner to the outer corner. Create a bold wing above your eye.

A touch of silver eyeshadow in the inner corner adds a mysterious sparkle. Several coats of volumizing black mascara and false eyelashes complete this dramatic and stunningly sensational look.

How to apply lip makeup and draw vampire tears?

Vampiric lips begin with precise contouring. Use a burgundy red lip pencil , slightly overdrawing the lip line to make it appear larger, then fill in the entire area to maximize lipstick wear. This detail makes all the difference.

Next, apply two coats of dark burgundy, plum, or black lipstick with a brush for an ultra-pigmented and perfectly opaque result. A gloss in the center of the lips creates a glamorous and plump effect that is very seductive.

The fake blood at the corner of the mouth intensifies the frightening and dramatic aspect of the costume.

For vampire tears, draw sharp shapes under the eyes with a lip liner pencil . Then go over them with a black eyeliner brush, using a deliberately rough motion.

This calculated imperfection makes the result genuinely unsettling.

What accessories and finishing touches can enhance the vampire look for women?

Colored contact lenses radically transform your look. Available in red or black, in daily or 30-day versions , they give a captivating, unreal, and otherworldly appearance.

According to a study published in 2023 by the French Association of Optometrists, approximately 15% of colored contact lens wearers choose them specifically for Halloween.

Insert them last, with clean, dry hands, without touching the makeup.

The setting spray, applied 30 cm from the face , keeps the makeup in place all night. Vampire fangs, gothic earrings, and a necklace complete this sophisticated disguise.

This vampish look suits all body types, freely oscillating between glamorous elegance and gothic darkness depending on the occasion and the desired style.