At 60, Elizabeth Hurley's figure in the Maldives is captivating

British actress, model and producer Elizabeth Hurley recently shared several photos on Instagram of her stay in the Maldives, where she enjoyed a paradisiacal setting to start the year 2026.

A sunny and serene getaway

In this post, Elizabeth Hurley appears relaxed and smiling, enjoying the surrounding nature and moments of calm amidst turquoise waters and fine sand. She accompanied the images with a message filled with gratitude: "Oh my god… I love the Maldives! I was lucky enough to be among the first guests on this new private island. We landed by seaplane directly on our personal jetty - an unforgettable stay, thanks to an amazing team. What a beautiful way to start 2026!" According to her fans, Elizabeth Hurley exudes an inspiring serenity and vitality.

Admiring reactions from internet users

The comments under the post multiplied: "Still as radiant and elegant as ever," "It seems like time has no hold on her," "An energy and a smile that inspire joy." Others praised her "positive and caring attitude," noting that Elizabeth Hurley embodies a healthy vision of well-being—that of a fulfilled, radiant woman who is true to herself.

A promising start to the year

Accompanied by her son Damian, the actress shared several snapshots of this idyllic getaway, filled with relaxation and family time. Although her partner Billy Ray Cyrus doesn't appear in the photos, he commented on and liked the post, a subtle sign of support.

Elizabeth Hurley proves once again that elegance and naturalness go hand in hand with confidence and joie de vivre. The British star begins the new year embodying the perfect balance between authenticity and gratitude. A sunny start to 2026—and a serene one.