Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's children impose their style on Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027, Maya Hawke and her brother Levon Hawke caught the eye of photographers in the front row of the Prada show with their confident style and striking presence. Their poise and personal aesthetic sparked the interest of fashion media and fashion week enthusiasts.

Maya Hawke, a look inspired by her influences

Maya Hawke, 27, continues her acting career and is also establishing herself as a style icon. Daughter of American actress, producer and model Uma Thurman and American actor, writer, director and screenwriter Ethan Hawke, she is known for her film and television career, notably for her role in the series "Stranger Things".

In Milan, she chose an outfit that combined modernity and subtle elegance: navy blue tailored shorts paired with a top that was probably wool, a knee-length grey coat, completed with knee-high socks and loafers. A confident look that created a sophisticated silhouette.

Levon Hawke, between streetwear and assertive style

Her brother, 24-year-old Levon Hawke, completed the duo with an equally chic outfit. He wore a brown leather jacket layered over a turquoise sweater, creating a contrast between a classic look and a touch of modernity. Like his sister, Levon is an actor and model, and his presence in the front row highlights a new generation of influential figures in fashion, capable of making a splash both through their style choices and their presence at international events.

A notable presence in the front row

The siblings were photographed together – as evidenced by the images shared by Maya Hawke on Instagram – projecting a confident and close-knit image in front of the cameras. Their style doesn't simply reflect their Hollywood heritage; it also asserts a distinct identity, shaped by bold fashion choices and a striking presence on the catwalks and in the aisles of fashion shows, where they each impose their signature style with naturalness and elegance.

Their presence at Milan Fashion Week (January 16-20, 2026) is part of a broader trend: many celebrity children are now making a name for themselves in the fashion world, between public appearances and professional involvement.