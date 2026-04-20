Actress Jessica Chastain's new short haircut, at 49, is causing a stir.

Fabienne Ba.
@jessicachastain / Instagram

American actress and producer Jessica Chastain, known for years for her long, wavy red hair, surprised everyone on April 18, 2026. She arrived on the Breakthrough Prize red carpet with a radically shorter haircut that immediately drew all eyes.

A clean square at the Breakthrough Prize

It was at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica that Jessica Chastain unveiled her new look: a short bob stopping just above her chin, styled with a very defined side part. The sharp bob, with copper highlights and tucked behind one ear, framed her face with a modern and precise finish, a stark contrast to her usual wavy locks.

The Oscar de la Renta dress echoing the cut

Jessica Chastain paired this new cut with a strapless dress adorned with patterns and fringed hems, allowing the hairstyle to truly take center stage. A diamond choker completed the look, with no earrings—leaving the new hairstyle all the focus.

The "choppity chop" confirmed on Instagram

The following day, the actress shared behind-the-scenes footage of her transformation on Instagram, in a before-and-after video directed by her hairstylist Renato Campora, captioned simply: "Choppity chop." Her friends were quick to react, including American singer-songwriter Julianne Hough, who welcomed her to "the bob life."

An actress who trusts her instincts

Jessica Chastain has always championed a certain freedom from trends: "I don't really pay attention to fashion trends. If I like a trend, I wear it, without wondering if it's allowed," she says. A philosophy that clearly also applies to her hair—and one that suits her perfectly.

Actress Jessica Chastain has previously admitted to having "fantasies" about dyeing her hair white, citing British actress and producer Tilda Swinton as an inspiration. Now that she's taken the plunge with a short bob, speculation is rife...

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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