At 76, actress Meryl Streep caused a sensation in Tokyo in a vintage skirt suit

While in Tokyo to promote the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Meryl Streep once again confirmed her status as a style icon. The American actress caused a sensation in a retro-inspired skirt suit, a symbol of the remarkable comeback of this iconic garment.

A notable appearance during the film's world tour

Meryl Streep visited Tokyo as part of the promotional tour for the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2", expected in cinemas in May 2026. This sequel to the cult film released in 2006 marks the return of the actress in the role of Miranda Priestly, a character who has become a reference in the world of fashion.

Meryl Streep was accompanied by several cast members, including American actress Anne Hathaway, who was also present to present this new chapter, highly anticipated by fans. During this public appearance in the Japanese capital, Meryl Streep caught the photographers' attention with an elegant silhouette inspired by classic haute couture.

A Chanel skirt suit inspired by couture heritage

For this event, Meryl Streep wore a Chanel skirt suit from the Métiers d'Art 2026 collection designed by Matthieu Blazy. The outfit was distinguished by its structured cut and graphic details, combining modernity and vintage references.

The vermilion ensemble, consisting of a jacket and midi skirt, featured a contrasting graphic print with decorative black fringe. The look was completed with two-tone slingback pumps, a structured bag, and oversized sunglasses—a signature aesthetic of Miranda Priestly's character in the film. This appearance is part of a series of looks inspired by the film's universe, designed to echo the franchise's fashion legacy.

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The skirt suit confirms its return to the 2026 trends.

Long associated with the so-called professional silhouettes of the 1980s and 1990s, the skirt suit has seen a resurgence of interest on the catwalks and in the streets for several seasons now. Several fashion houses have recently revisited this iconic piece with modernized cuts and contemporary fabrics.

Meryl Streep's appearance in Tokyo illustrates this stylistic evolution, blending classic references with contemporary interpretations. The return of the skirt suit is part of the broader trend of "power dressing," which emphasizes structured clothing associated with self-affirmation.

An actress inextricably linked to the world of fashion

Since the release of the first film in 2006, the character of Miranda Priestly has become a prominent figure in fashion-related popular culture. The second installment reunites several members of the original cast, including British-American actress Emily Blunt and American actor Stanley Tucci, and introduces new actors.

The feature film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The international promotional tour places particular emphasis on the actors' stylistic choices, extending the film's visual identity and its influence on the fashion industry.

Through her public appearances, Meryl Streep continues to illustrate how fashion can accompany different generations of actresses. Her choice of a skirt suit inspired by couture archives demonstrates the ability of certain pieces to transcend decades while retaining their contemporary relevance. This appearance in Tokyo also confirms the importance of promotional tours as showcases for designers and as spaces for stylistic expression for public figures.