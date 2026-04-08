At 76, actress Meryl Streep caused a sensation in Tokyo in a vintage skirt suit

Fabienne Ba.
Screen Meryl Streep dans le film « Le diable s'habille en Prada »

While in Tokyo to promote the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Meryl Streep once again confirmed her status as a style icon. The American actress caused a sensation in a retro-inspired skirt suit, a symbol of the remarkable comeback of this iconic garment.

A notable appearance during the film's world tour

Meryl Streep visited Tokyo as part of the promotional tour for the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2", expected in cinemas in May 2026. This sequel to the cult film released in 2006 marks the return of the actress in the role of Miranda Priestly, a character who has become a reference in the world of fashion.

Meryl Streep was accompanied by several cast members, including American actress Anne Hathaway, who was also present to present this new chapter, highly anticipated by fans. During this public appearance in the Japanese capital, Meryl Streep caught the photographers' attention with an elegant silhouette inspired by classic haute couture.

A Chanel skirt suit inspired by couture heritage

For this event, Meryl Streep wore a Chanel skirt suit from the Métiers d'Art 2026 collection designed by Matthieu Blazy. The outfit was distinguished by its structured cut and graphic details, combining modernity and vintage references.

The vermilion ensemble, consisting of a jacket and midi skirt, featured a contrasting graphic print with decorative black fringe. The look was completed with two-tone slingback pumps, a structured bag, and oversized sunglasses—a signature aesthetic of Miranda Priestly's character in the film. This appearance is part of a series of looks inspired by the film's universe, designed to echo the franchise's fashion legacy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaela)

The skirt suit confirms its return to the 2026 trends.

Long associated with the so-called professional silhouettes of the 1980s and 1990s, the skirt suit has seen a resurgence of interest on the catwalks and in the streets for several seasons now. Several fashion houses have recently revisited this iconic piece with modernized cuts and contemporary fabrics.

Meryl Streep's appearance in Tokyo illustrates this stylistic evolution, blending classic references with contemporary interpretations. The return of the skirt suit is part of the broader trend of "power dressing," which emphasizes structured clothing associated with self-affirmation.

An actress inextricably linked to the world of fashion

Since the release of the first film in 2006, the character of Miranda Priestly has become a prominent figure in fashion-related popular culture. The second installment reunites several members of the original cast, including British-American actress Emily Blunt and American actor Stanley Tucci, and introduces new actors.

The feature film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The international promotional tour places particular emphasis on the actors' stylistic choices, extending the film's visual identity and its influence on the fashion industry.

Through her public appearances, Meryl Streep continues to illustrate how fashion can accompany different generations of actresses. Her choice of a skirt suit inspired by couture archives demonstrates the ability of certain pieces to transcend decades while retaining their contemporary relevance. This appearance in Tokyo also confirms the importance of promotional tours as showcases for designers and as spaces for stylistic expression for public figures.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
In Rio de Janeiro, this Brazilian model captivates in a sparkling outfit.
Article suivant
At 64, this famous 1980s model talks about the pressure "to stay beautiful"

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 64, this famous 1980s model talks about the pressure "to stay beautiful"

A leading figure on the catwalks of the 1980s, American model and actress Kim Alexis now speaks out...

In Rio de Janeiro, this Brazilian model captivates in a sparkling outfit.

Brazilian model Juliana Nalú confirms her status as a rising star in fashion with a striking appearance in...

In a polka dot outfit, Khloé Kardashian enhances her figure

Khloé Kardashian confirms her fashion influence once again with an outfit that showcases an iconic pattern: polka dots....

While on vacation in the sun, athlete Eileen Gu posts photos that are generating a lot of buzz

Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu is taking a break from the slopes and sharing a glimpse of her...

In a "butter yellow" dress, this Spanish model attracts attention in a luminous look

Dutch-Spanish model Cindy Kimberly continues to inspire the fashion scene with an outfit that perfectly reflects one of...

"A harmonious face": Esther Expósito fascinates with her elegance

Spanish actress and model Esther Expósito has once again confirmed her influence in the world of fashion and...