Actress Nina Dobrev shares her train journey, but it's this bathtub that's causing a stir.

Bulgarian-Canadian actress and model Nina Dobrev shared images of her trip on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and, among all the shots, it was a picture in a bathtub that immediately caught everyone's attention.

The bathtub aboard the Orient Express: a rare luxury

The star of "The Vampire Diaries" shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account from her adventure aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the legendary luxury train. Among the images from the trip, a black and white photo of her in a bathtub, covered in bubbles, immediately garnered all the attention.

On board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the historic cabins have only a simple sink. Only the Grand Suites—the pinnacle of onboard luxury—offer a private bathroom, but with just a shower. There is, however, one exception: the Observatory, a unique suite occupying an entire carriage, which includes a bathroom with a freestanding bathtub, a library, a tea room with a fireplace, and a skylight for stargazing. A centerpiece reserved for a select few—and apparently, Nina Dobrev was among them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

A train that combines Art Deco luxury and exceptional services

Composed of European carriages from the 1920s and 1930s, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express travels over 1,100 kilometers through France, Italy, Austria, and Hungary, in a meticulously restored Art Deco setting. On board, meals are served in one of three dining cars—the Côte d'Azur, the Étoile du Nord, and the Orientale—and 24-hour cabin service ensures passenger comfort. A journey that is as much a sensory experience as it is a transportation.

Nina Dobrev, a regular at the kind of photos that get people talking

This isn't the first time Nina Dobrev has stirred up her followers with her Instagram posts. The actress, known for her sense of style, regularly alternates between polished fashion looks and more spontaneous moments. This carousel on the Orient Express is no exception: a blend of luxury travel, elegance, and a touch of well-balanced provocation.

A bathtub in a legendary train, a black and white photo: Nina Dobrev thus summarized the essence of the Orient Express in one image, luxury as an art of living, and the freedom to show it in one's own way.