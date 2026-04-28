Actress Zoe Saldaña dazzles in a shimmering trompe-l'œil dress

American actress, director, and producer Zoe Saldaña never does things halfway on the red carpet. On April 23, 2026, for the Time100 Gala in New York, she chose a Givenchy dress that played with perceptions—and immediately captivated everyone's attention.

A Givenchy dress designed by Sarah Burton

For this prestigious evening, Zoe Saldaña wore a long, asymmetrical, one-shoulder gown from Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, designed by artistic director Sarah Burton. The black velvet dress was embroidered with silver ribbons arranged to create a striking trompe-l'œil effect on the silhouette—an almost kinetic effect that shifted depending on the angle and the light. The dress also featured a draped bow and a thigh-high slit revealing black T-bar heels, also by Givenchy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Saldaña (@zoesaldana)

Accessories to match the outfit

Styled by Petra Flannery, Zoe Saldaña completed her look with a black satin Givenchy clutch adorned with a bow, and Cartier jewelry. Her hair, styled by Aviva Jansen Perea, was gathered into what the hairstylist herself described on Instagram as a "twisty bun"—a sleek, twisted updo that perfectly framed her face and décolletage.

An honoree who spoke with emotion

Zoe Saldaña was among this year's Time100 honorees. On stage, she paid tribute to her grandmother, originally from the Dominican Republic, who immigrated to the United States in 1961. In her speech, she stated that "we are all, in some way, living proof that hope travels." These words clearly resonated with the audience, and she later shared them on Instagram with the caption: "Honored to be included in the Time100. A reminder that purpose is stronger than any spotlight."

Givenchy and Saldaña, an obvious alchemy

This isn't the first time Zoe Saldaña has entrusted Givenchy with a special occasion. Since Sarah Burton took the helm, the house has established itself as a go-to for actresses seeking pieces that are both architecturally striking and profoundly chic. The dress from the Time100 Gala perfectly illustrates this: technically accomplished in its construction, emotionally resonant in its execution.

A dress that captivated the eye, a speech that touched the heart: Zoe Saldaña proved that evening that she has mastered both the art of the red carpet and the art of public speaking. Two forms of elegance that, for her, seem to go hand in hand.