Kim Kardashian revisits a Kate Moss look and causes a sensation

Kim Kardashian continues to be a major player in the fashion world. The American media personality and businesswoman attended the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix to support Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Her outfit—a Gucci dress with a crystal logo—quickly sparked a flurry of comments, especially since it had only been worn by one other woman until then.

A Gucci dress with a crystal logo

For her appearance in Monaco, Kim Kardashian opted for a long black dress by Gucci. The long-sleeved, high-necked gown features a striking contrast between a covered front and a deeply open back that extends to the hem. This asymmetry transforms the silhouette into a true couture statement.

The detail that makes the piece particularly striking: a circle embroidered with the Italian fashion house's famous "G" logo, entirely covered in crystals. This signature is visible thanks to the ultra-low back. For her hairstyle, Kim Kardashian opted for a voluminous, loose bun that exposes her neck and highlights the garment's couture craftsmanship. She chose understated jewelry for her ears and neckline—no statement pieces—allowing the dress itself to take center stage.

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Kate Moss, the first to wear this piece on the catwalk

What makes this appearance particularly interesting is the dress's history. Kim Kardashian isn't the first to wear it: Kate Moss revealed it at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 show at the Palazzo Delle Scintille in Milan on February 27th. On the catwalk, the British supermodel delivered one of her most stunning appearances in recent years.

Kim Kardashian's reinterpretation of this look takes on a whole new dimension. It's subtly a tribute to one of the most iconic silhouettes of the last thirty years – a move that fits into a broader trend of celebrities revisiting runway pieces worn by legendary supermodels.

Present to support Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Beyond her choice of attire, it was also the context that captured everyone's attention. Kim Kardashian was in Monaco to support Lewis Hamilton, the British driver for the Ferrari team, who finished second in the Grand Prix behind Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes). During the post-race press conference, Hamilton spoke publicly about their relationship for the first time. "It's incredible to have her this week and to have her support. It's wonderful to have such kind people around you, who lift you up. She does that for me every day," he said.

With this Gucci dress, previously worn by Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian makes an appearance that blends homage to recent fashion history with a personal statement. This demonstration shows that she is one of the most strategic figures on the international red carpet.