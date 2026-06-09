Wearing shorts and heels, tennis player Naomi Osaka's outfit has sparked a reaction.

Naomi Osaka continues to shake up the codes of tennis and fashion. Recently, the Japanese champion made headlines not on the official tournament courts, but at a Parisian event.

A silhouette that goes against the grain

In the images that have since circulated, Naomi Osaka poses, racket in hand, on a clay court set up in the courtyard of a Parisian hotel, under red and white striped parasols. She wears denim shorts, topped with a loose black shirt. A printed headband in her hair provides the only graphic touch to the outfit. It is primarily her black stiletto heels that have caught the eye—a choice completely at odds with the sneakers one would expect on this type of surface.

The contrast that sparks debate: sports vs. heels

On social media, Naomi Osaka's look immediately sparked a flurry of comments. Some saw it as a bold choice that mixed styles—the imagery of white tennis with that of a much more sophisticated dress code. Others felt it was too stark a contrast, turning the tennis court into a fashion show.

In reality, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has cultivated the mix of genres for years: top-level athlete who also models for Louis Vuitton, Nike ambassador who collaborates with fashion designers, active mother who poses with her daughter Shai in the most cutting-edge magazines.

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A strong fashion signature

This isn't the first time Naomi Osaka has turned a tennis event into an editorial moment. At Roland-Garros 2026, she entered the Suzanne-Lenglen court in a black corset topped with a gold dress inspired by the Eiffel Tower, designed by Nike and Kevin Germanier. At the Australian Open last January, she opted for a jellyfish-inspired outfit with a veil and parasol, created with London designer Robert Wun.

At every match, the same message: break free from the uniform code of white tennis and make the courts a space for personal expression. "I don't care about the criticism. I come to play tennis, not to put on a fashion show. And if others want to put on a fashion show, then let them go," she recently confided, in response to journalists who denounced her clothing choices.

An approach that goes beyond simply choosing clothes.

More than just an outfit, it's a true visual identity that's emerging – that of an athlete who asserts her right to play in haute couture and to be daring on the court as well as in the street. The shorts and heels combination of this Parisian appearance is part of a broader movement: that of a generation of players who no longer seek permission from their federation before asserting their individuality.

With her latest appearance in shorts and heels, Naomi Osaka reminds us why she has become one of the most followed athletes in the fashion world. She is a player who refuses to choose between athletic performance and stylistic expression.