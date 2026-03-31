At 62, this Australian model celebrates her birthday on the sand

Australian model, actress, and businesswoman Elle Macpherson celebrated her 62nd birthday on March 29, 2026, by sharing a series of images captured in a sun-drenched setting. An iconic figure of the 1990s, she embodies timeless elegance, inspiring admiration among her followers through Instagram posts showcasing a lifestyle focused on well-being and simplicity.

An anniversary marked by serenity

On her social media, Elle Macpherson shared several photos taken by the sea, showcasing a calming and natural atmosphere. True to her signature style, the model appears in minimalist outfits that reflect her commitment to a clean aesthetic. These images were widely praised by internet users, many of whom highlighted her consistency and enduring influence in the fashion world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELA PURDIE (@melapurdie)

An influential icon of the 90s

Beyond these recent images, Elle Macpherson also shared a retrospective video highlighting key moments in her career. This montage blends archival footage, magazine covers, and personal memories, recalling the impact she has had on the fashion industry over the decades. Nicknamed "The Body" at the height of her career, Elle Macpherson has gradually shifted her focus towards entrepreneurship and wellness.

A lifestyle inspired by nature

Living in Florida, Elle Macpherson explains that she appreciates a daily life punctuated by the proximity of the sea and a sunny climate that reminds her of her Australian roots. She favors a simple lifestyle, composed of timeless and comfortable pieces, in keeping with her natural image. Her birthday was thus an opportunity to share a positive view of the passage of time, valuing the experience and confidence gained over the years.

Through these publications, Elle Macpherson confirms her place among the iconic figures of international fashion. Her birthday, celebrated in a natural setting, illustrates a serene approach to maturity, highlighting the importance of well-being and authenticity.