Amal Clooney radically changes her style and it doesn't go unnoticed.

The Lebanese-French-British lawyer—wife of American actor George Clooney—Amal Clooney has always embodied classic elegance on the red carpet: long dresses, impeccable cuts, flowing hair, and a refined, understated style. On April 27, 2026, she decided to surprise everyone by breaking with this timeless image.

The Chaplin Award Gala, an evening in tribute to George

The 51st Chaplin Award Gala was held at Alice Tully Hall in New York's Lincoln Center—the largest annual film event at Lincoln Center, which honors significant contributions to cinema each year. American actor George Clooney was the 2026 honoree. On the red carpet, he told People that receiving the award was "crazy" and "a little embarrassing"—but also "fun." When asked about his preparation, he joked, "You don't prepare—you drink."

The purple Balenciaga mini-dress that breaks with all

Amal Clooney's usual signature look on the red carpet is the floor-length gown, so this look represented a real departure. For the 51st Chaplin Award Gala, she wore a deep purple mini-dress from Balenciaga's Spring 2026 collection, designed by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The off-the-shoulder top was constructed with a cape-like drape inspired by the tulip. The shorter, more fitted skirt was finished with a panel of fabric at the back that extended the layered, voluminous effect.

Amal Clooney completed her outfit with gold pointed-toe pumps and a gold clutch by Begüm Khan. For jewelry, she chose Cartier: Panthère de Cartier earrings with the leopard motif and emerald eyes, a Clash de Cartier bracelet, and an Indomptables ring in the shape of a jeweled animal.

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A bun and new highlights, a total transformation

The "change" didn't stop at the dress. Amal is known for her long, glossy hair, but her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos—who had recently softened her color with lighter highlights—opted for a rare, bouncy ponytail, adding to the feeling of a fresh direction. These new locks were dubbed "La Panthère highlights" by the stylist, who described them as "bold yet effortless and very elegant."

A look that divides online

The reaction from the press and internet users was immediate – and mixed. Some praised the boldness of this break with her usual style, while others regretted the absence of the "classic sophistication" that usually makes Amal Clooney one of the best-dressed people in the world.

This type of debate is primarily a reminder of how women's appearance continues to be scrutinized, commented on, and judged excessively. Neither their bodies nor their clothing choices should be the subject of constant public evaluation. And above all, "modernity" or "boldness" are not incompatible with elegance: Amal Clooney wearing a short dress doesn't make her any less chic. Style isn't measured by the length of a hemline or by adherence to rigid rules.

A purple mini-dress, a chignon, leopard-print jewelry—Amal Clooney wasn't one to surprise. But at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala, she did. Whether you like the change or not, it proves one thing: even after years of red carpets, she's still capable of creating a stir.