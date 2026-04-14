At Coachella, model Heidi Klum hid under a surprising disguise

German-American model, TV host, and actress Heidi Klum surprised everyone at Coachella 2026 by revealing that she attended the festival in disguise. She shared images showing a look designed to blend in relatively well with the other festival-goers.

A look designed to go incognito

During the festival weekend (April 10-19, 2026), Heidi Klum shared a video on Instagram showing her at Coachella in an outfit different from her usual attire. She sported oversized sunglasses and a monochromatic ensemble including a cut-out bodysuit and wide-legged pants. The combination of modest accessories and casual elements allowed her to move more discreetly around the festival grounds. This disguise likely reflects a desire to enjoy the event without immediately drawing attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

A second appearance with a hair transformation

In another post, Heidi Klum appears wearing a black wig and a different outfit, consisting of a loose-fitting top paired with fishnet tights and boots. This hair transformation, again, contributes to altering her appearance, reinforcing the camouflage effect. The posts have generated numerous comments from internet users, some of whom point out how difficult it is to recognize Heidi Klum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Coachella, a space for stylistic experimentation

The Coachella festival is renowned for the diversity of styles observed among artists and public figures. The looks adopted at the event are often conceived as original visual statements. In this context, choosing a costume can be seen as a way to explore a new aesthetic facet.

A presence linked to the musical and creative world

Heidi Klum also shared images related to DJ Diplo's performance, with whom she has collaborated on a musical project in the past. This presence underscores the cultural dimension of the festival, which brings together artists, creators, and professionals from various sectors. Coachella provides a meeting place for different artistic disciplines, ranging from music to fashion.

By appearing in disguise at Coachella 2026, Heidi Klum illustrates the creative dimension associated with this major event on the cultural calendar. This appearance also confirms the festival's role as a space for artistic expression where traditional codes can be reinterpreted.